New “Fight for Freedom” Trump Rally Anthem Debuts
A rally song devoted to Trump 2024 will be released at a launch celebration in Washington, DC, hosted by producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe. Media invited to attend release event.
Washington, DC, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Music has always played a crucial role in energizing crowds, especially as candidates take the stage, and California businessman Bill O’Keeffe, was inspired to create an anthem for the 2024 campaign. O’Keeffe’s inspiration came in part from Trump’s recent near-death experience during an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.
To debut the song, O’Keeffe is traveling across the country to host a special launch event in Washington, D.C. The event will take place on October 8 at the iconic rooftop of The Hay-Adams Hotel, overlooking the White House. Invited guests and media will have the opportunity to listen to the anthem, meet O’Keeffe, and participate in a tribute celebrating American resilience.
Media are invited to attend by requesting a Media Pass by emailing fightforfreedomsong@gmail.com. Interviews available with advance notice.
Date: October 8, 2024
Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: The Hay Adams, 9th Floor, 800 16th Street NW, Washington, DC
Invited Guests & Credentialed Media Only
A Presentation of “Fight for Freedom”
“We want our freedom and our salvation!” – Song Lyric
Listen to teaser here: https://youtu.be/eSPh8cyK4bU?si=We8aSJmFY9YBKSS4
About producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe
Bill O’Keeffe, born and resides in San Francisco, is President and CEO of several manufacturing companies; SAFTI, the leading vertically integrated, specialty fire, vandal & bullet resistant, laminated and monolithic glass and framing manufacturer in the U.S.; Titan Metal Products, a fire, smoke, hurricane, tornado, ballistic and bomb blast commercial door manufacturer; O’Keeffe’s Inc. the first square rung aluminum ladder manufacturer.
Bill is considered the "Father" of fire-rated glazing in the U.S. by being the first to introduce a wireless fire-rated glazing, first to develop a safe wired-glass to meet the highest safety standards of Cat. II requirements, and first to manufacture fire-rated glazing in the U.S. providing low-cost tempered products, to name just a few. He is a well-known industry expert in structural, mechanical, electrical and a variety of engineering disciplines. Currently working on a patent pending SentriWall.com.
Bill O’Keeffe’s other companies include:
www.pickax.com
www.titanmetalproducts.com
www.okeeffes.com
www.sentriwall.com
www.finalresting.com
www.safti.com
I'm Charlie Walker – A film
Contact
Sue Zoldak
202-455-5433
Email for media credentials of launch event.
