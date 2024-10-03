A Homeowner Bought 200 Cans of Soup to Sell His House
A homeowner looking to sell their property has taken a creative approach by staging a “Where’s Waldo?”-inspired Zillow listing, using 200 cans of Campbell’s Tomato Soup. The playful theme features a pantry lined with soup cans along with ones hidden throughout the house in listing photos, creating an engaging scavenger hunt for potential buyers. This unconventional staging strategy is aimed to attract significant attention on social media, making the home stand out in a competitive market.
Burlington, VT, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a housing market saturated with cookie-cutter listings, one homeowner has gone above and beyond to make their property stand out. Instead of staging with fresh flowers or fancy furniture, Kevin Mogerley, the creative homeowner, decided to buy 200 cans of Campbell’s Tomato Soup. Yes, you read that right—200 cans of soup.
The result? A one-of-a-kind, “Where’s Waldo?”-themed Zillow listing that has
captivated homebuyers and real estate enthusiasts alike.
Find the Listing Here
The photos throughout the listing are staged with soup cans strategically hidden in various rooms, corners, and cabinets. From the pantry (now a literal wall of soup) to bathrooms and bedrooms, sharp-eyed viewers can spend time spotting the iconic red and white cans in every photo.
With humor, ingenuity, and a whole lot of soup, Kevin has shown that sometimes the best way to sell a home is to offer more than just four walls and a roof. And who knows? For the lucky buyer, the house may even come with a pantry full of soup as a bonus.
For more information or to view the listing, visit the listing here.
