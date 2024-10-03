A Homeowner Bought 200 Cans of Soup to Sell His House

A homeowner looking to sell their property has taken a creative approach by staging a “Where’s Waldo?”-inspired Zillow listing, using 200 cans of Campbell’s Tomato Soup. The playful theme features a pantry lined with soup cans along with ones hidden throughout the house in listing photos, creating an engaging scavenger hunt for potential buyers. This unconventional staging strategy is aimed to attract significant attention on social media, making the home stand out in a competitive market.