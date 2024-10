A Homeowner Bought 200 Cans of Soup to Sell His House

Burlington, VT, October 03, 2024 --( PR.com )-- In a housing market saturated with cookie-cutter listings, one homeowner has gone above and beyond to make their property stand out. Instead of staging with fresh flowers or fancy furniture, Kevin Mogerley, the creative homeowner, decided to buy 200 cans of Campbell’s Tomato Soup. Yes, you read that right—200 cans of soup.The result? A one-of-a-kind, “Where’s Waldo?”-themed Zillow listing that hascaptivated homebuyers and real estate enthusiasts alike.The photos throughout the listing are staged with soup cans strategically hidden in various rooms, corners, and cabinets. From the pantry (now a literal wall of soup) to bathrooms and bedrooms, sharp-eyed viewers can spend time spotting the iconic red and white cans in every photo.With humor, ingenuity, and a whole lot of soup, Kevin has shown that sometimes the best way to sell a home is to offer more than just four walls and a roof. And who knows? For the lucky buyer, the house may even come with a pantry full of soup as a bonus.For more information or to view the listing, visit the listing here