FCP Data Welcomes Nkeche Alexander as New Director of IT
FCP Data has announced the hiring of Nkeche Alexander as its new Director of IT. Alexander brings over 15 years of experience in front-end development, software engineering, and IT strategy. He will lead FCP Data's technology efforts, focusing on API integration and digital transformation. "His leadership aims to enhance FCP Data's innovative document management and workflow automation solutions," CEO Froy C. Perez expressed confidence in Alexander's vision and ability to drive future growth.
New York, NY, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FCP Data is proud to announce the appointment of Nkeche Alexander as the company’s new Director of IT. With over 15 years of experience in the tech industry, Alexander brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership in front-end development, software engineering, and IT strategy to FCP Data, enhancing the company's commitment to innovative data management solutions.
Nkeche Alexander, often recognized for his cutting-edge work in software development and front-end engineering, previously held senior roles in technology-driven environments. His impressive portfolio includes expertise in building and leading teams to develop scalable, user-centric solutions across various industries. Alexander's career began in front-end development, and he has consistently demonstrated a strong passion for crafting high-performance web applications. This experience will be instrumental as FCP Data continues to innovate in the document management and workflow automation space.
"FCP Data’s mission to deliver forward-thinking data management solutions aligns perfectly with my professional values," said Alexander. "I’m thrilled to join the team and help drive the next phase of growth, especially in leveraging modern technology to simplify business operations for our clients."
At FCP Data, Alexander will oversee the IT department, focusing on integrating cutting-edge technologies and optimizing internal systems. His expertise will be pivotal in shaping the company’s future tech strategy, including API integration, digital transformation, and expanding FCP Data’s footprint in both local and remote markets.
FCP Data’s CEO, Froy C. Perez, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to the team: "We are excited to welcome Nkeche to our leadership team. His track record in technology leadership, combined with his vision for the future of IT, will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and expand."
About FCP Data
FCP Data is a leading provider of comprehensive data management solutions, specializing in API integration, Document Management, and workflow automation. The company is committed to empowering businesses through innovative technology and helping bridge the digital divide in all generational tech acumen.
For more information, visit www.fcpdata.com.
