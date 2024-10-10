FCP Data Welcomes Nkeche Alexander as New Director of IT

FCP Data has announced the hiring of Nkeche Alexander as its new Director of IT. Alexander brings over 15 years of experience in front-end development, software engineering, and IT strategy. He will lead FCP Data's technology efforts, focusing on API integration and digital transformation. "His leadership aims to enhance FCP Data's innovative document management and workflow automation solutions," CEO Froy C. Perez expressed confidence in Alexander's vision and ability to drive future growth.