The Housing Authority of the County of Chester Hosts Landlord Forum to Address Affordable Housing Crisis

Coatesville, PA, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On September 12, 2024, The Housing Authority of the County of Chester (HACC) hosted the Landlord Forum, a pivotal event aimed at attracting new landlords and developers to help tackle the growing affordable housing crisis in Chester County. The forum brought together local leaders, developers, and government officials to discuss solutions and strategies for increasing the availability of affordable housing across the region.
The event, held at H2O Connected, was a collaboration between Chester County's government, city officials, developers, and community leaders. It highlighted the urgent need for more affordable housing options and explored opportunities for landlords and developers to partner with the county to make housing more accessible to low- and moderate-income families.
Commissioner Marian D. Moskowitz opened the forum with a powerful statement on the county’s commitment to resolving the housing crisis.
"Chester County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, but with that growth comes the responsibility to ensure everyone has a place to call home," said Moskowitz. "We are committed to working with landlords and developers to create more affordable housing opportunities and address the housing challenges facing our community."
Commissioner Eric M. Roe emphasized the importance of partnerships in overcoming the barriers to affordable housing development.
"Affordable housing is a challenge we cannot solve alone. It requires a collective effort from all sectors—government, developers, landlords, businesses and our community. Together, we can create a future where affordable housing is not just a goal but a reality for all residents of Chester County," said Roe.
Neal Fisher, Vice President of The Hankin Group, a major developer in the region, discussed the role of the private sector in addressing the housing shortage and highlighted previous Hankin development projects and current and projected inflation issues on housing.
"Developers have a unique opportunity to be part of the solution. By building affordable, sustainable communities, we can create long-term benefits for both residents and the economy. We’re here to explore new projects and partnerships that will serve the needs of Chester County," Fisher remarked. Fisher also stated, “Chester County’s current Median Home Sale price is $623k, which is a $4,268 monthly mortgage payment and requiring a Minimum Annual Income of $171,720 for 30% DTI (Debt-To-Income) ratio. Rent is an average of $2,266 per month, with a minimum qualifying annual income of $81,576. These numbers do not make for a viable and sustainable economic ecosystem.”
James Logan, Coatesville City Manager, highlighted the significance of affordable housing for the future of Chester County’s cities and towns.
"Cities like Coatesville are experiencing a revitalization, and affordable housing is at the heart of that growth. By increasing housing options, we not only support our current residents but also attract new talent and businesses to the region," Logan stated. "We’re committed to being part of the solution and making Coatesville a model for affordable housing development that seamlessly works with revitalization efforts that are pushing Coatesville to new heights."
Dolores Colligan, Director of the Chester County Department of Community Development, underscored the county’s commitment to creating lasting change through collaboration.
"We are facing a housing crisis, but we can turn this challenge into an opportunity through strategic partnerships and innovative thinking. It is essential that we work together—government, landlords, and developers—to ensure that affordable housing is available to those who need it most," Colligan said.
Susan Springsteen, President of H2O Connected, a leader in innovative housing solutions, stressed the importance of technology and creative problem-solving in addressing the housing crisis.
"To truly solve the affordable housing issue, we need to look beyond traditional models and embrace innovation. Whether it’s through sustainable building practices or smarter housing solutions that utilize data for boosting cash flow, like our cost-saving LeakAlertor, the future of affordable housing requires new ways of thinking," Springsteen noted.
Paul Diggs, Executive Director/CEO of The Housing Authority County of Chester, closed the event by discussing what the new era of affordable housing looks like and emphasizing the immediate need for action.
"Residents of Chester County will experience a major change to their way of life and the comforts, conveniences, and service they have become accustomed to if overwhelmingly immediate action is not taken by all of us in this community. The time for talk is over; it’s time for action. We cannot wait any longer to address this crisis,” Diggs stated.
He furthered his cause with the following examples. “A single mom must make $100,000 to live in Chester County… How can your Wawa employee who serves you your coffee or makes your hoagie live here? Or your Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, Giant employee, etc.
“At this rate, employees will have to move to cheaper areas like Berks and Lancaster Counties. They won’t drive over an hour each way to supply you with a service or put wear and tear on their vehicle with what cars and fuel cost today. This means we will have a growing exodus of employees, contributing to even fewer workers in multiple industries.
“Subsidized housing has a stigma we must move past. We have entered a new era where subsidized housing keeps Chester County jobs filled and keeps those workers in Chester County where they will spend their income, supporting local businesses and leading to tax revenue for our county. This means that each dollar circulates multiple times through the community and commerce. So, subsidies have actually become an investment that we get back.”
Diggs closed the night by stating, “I am very impressed by tonight’s turnout, which included over one hundred developers, landlords, and guests. Many discussions and relationships were born here, and it is up to us to maintain and act on them. By working together with landlords, developers, businesses, and the community, we can provide safe, affordable housing for every family in Chester County. The future of our community depends on it," said Diggs.
About The Housing Authority of the County of Chester
The Housing Authority of the County of Chester (HACC) is committed to providing affordable, quality housing for residents of Chester County. Through partnerships with local landlords, developers, and government agencies, HACC seeks to address the county’s growing need for affordable housing solutions. For more information, please visit www.haccnet.org.
About The Housing Authority of the County of Chester
The Housing Authority of the County of Chester (HACC) is committed to providing affordable, quality housing for residents of Chester County. Through partnerships with local landlords, developers, and government agencies, HACC seeks to address the county’s growing need for affordable housing solutions. For more information, please visit www.haccnet.org.
Contact
Phoenix Rise PRContact
Steve Cox- President
484-410-6481
www.PhoenixRisePR.com
