Sherwood Cares Charitable Foundation Hosts Annual Fundraising Gala
Sherwood Cares Gala raised funds to support grants to programs that address the needs of children and families in the community.
Westlake Village, CA, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today its annual gala, Cirque du Sherwood, held at the Club on September 29, 2024 was a sold-out event. The more than $1.1million raised will enable Sherwood Cares to continue to grant funds to local nonprofits, positively impacting those in need within a 25-mile drive of the Club.
The Sherwood Cares Gala is the largest fundraising event the foundation hosts each year. With more than 330 guests in attendance, it was an awe-inspiring evening with famed actor/comedian John O’Hurley serving as the master of ceremonies. The evening’s presenting sponsor was Calbourne Cares, a neighborhood group that banded together in generosity. The event started under the stars with fanciful stilt walkers and aerial performers. The dinner program showcased an inspiring speaker who recounted his journey from foster homes to enrolling in USC this fall – mentored by Sherwood Country Club members and local nonprofits. The dinner was followed by Salon de Rêve, an after party that featured craft cocktails, live band, tarot card reader and an espresso bar.
The generosity of the Sherwood Country Club members and guests is unmatched. To date, Sherwood Cares has granted more than $6.5 million to 64 local non-profit organizations. The monies raised fuel the foundation’s mission to support programs that address medical, education, nutrition and safety needs of children and families in the community.
“We are humbled by the continued generosity of our members and local community that enables us to continue making impactful contributions to those in need within our community,” said George Carney, founder and board president, Sherwood Cares. “I am extremely proud of the hard-working team here at the foundation that planned this spectacular event.”
The gala offered extraordinary travel, golf and one-of-a-kind auction items. Guests also participated in the Opportunity Board provided by Polacheck’s Jewelers for the chance to win a $25,000 gift certificate. Major sponsors and auction donors included The Gerszt Family, Rick and Gillian Goldman, the Tesoriero Family, Amerihome Mortgage, BG Law, Exclusive Resorts, Kelly + Partners Accounting, Lokoya, The Oaks Group at Morgan Stanley, Polacheck’s Jewelers, The Ranch Malibu, Semler insurance, Warehouse Discount Center and the Weinstein Family.
The Sherwood Cares Gala, Cirque Du Sherwood, was co-chaired by members Dina Furash, Jane Lorin, Britney Semler, and Barbara Vass.
About Sherwood Cares:
The Sherwood Country Club Charitable Foundation, known as Sherwood Cares, is the philanthropic arm of Sherwood Country Club. It received its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in 2013. Since its inception, it has granted more than $6.5 million to 64 nonprofits operating within a 25-mile drive of the Club. Its mission is to support programs that address the educational, medical, nutrition and safety needs of children and families.
For more information or to get involved, visit www.sherwoodcares.org.
