NACCE Names 2024 Entrepreneurial President of the Year
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Kelli Chaney, as its 2024 Entrepreneurial President of the Year. Chaney is president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville (TCATK) where she has served as president since 2019. She accepted the award during NACCE’s annual conference in Minneapolis.
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Kelli Chaney, Ed.D., as its 2024 Entrepreneurial President of the Year. Chaney is president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville (TCATK) where she has served as president since 2019. She accepted the award during NACCE’s annual conference in Minneapolis.
“Through the Entrepreneurial President of the Year award, NACCE recognizes outstanding community college leaders who demonstrate innovation and collaboration, two pillars of entrepreneurship education,” said NACCE President & CEO Rebecca Corbin, Ed.D. “President Chaney is pioneering new ways to help individuals find pathways to skills-based careers that uplift local and regional economies and elevate prosperity, which is a vital part of NACCE’s mission.”
NACCE’s Entrepreneurial President of the Year award is given annually to an individual who has achieved entrepreneurial success and played a pivotal role in the community through involvement and support of entrepreneurial activities.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition from NACCE," said President Chaney. "At TCAT Knoxville, student success is our top priority, and workforce development is what we do. We’re proud to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and professionals with the skills and mindset to thrive in their careers. The NACCE network is instrumental in our success.”
About Kelli Chaney
With over 18 years of executive leadership experience, Chaney has been able to adapt TCAT Knoxville to the changing needs of both students and employers. Under her leadership, the college has been a two-time winner of NACCE’s Pitch for the Skilled Trades, an honor supported by the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation. Chaney's team launched the renowned “Remake Learning Days Across America” initiative, fostering innovation and creativity in education. As proud partners of Maker USA, TCAT Knoxville actively contributes to the maker movement in the region, launching its new makerspace facility on the Knoxville campus in Spring 2024.
About NACCE
NACCE is an organization of educators, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in their communities and on their campuses. NACCE has two main goals: to empower the college to approach the business of running a community college with an entrepreneurial mindset; and to grow the community college’s role in supporting job creation and entrepreneurs in their local ecosystem. The association represents 330+ community and technical colleges and 2,000 faculty, staff, administrators, and presidents who serve more than 3.3 million students. Visit: www.nacce.com.
About Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
TCAT Knoxville is one of 24 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The Colleges of Applied Technology are the state’s premier providers of career and technical training for Tennesseans to obtain the technical skills and professional training necessary for advancement in today’s job market. Objectives of the programs offered by the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology include:
• Giving students the opportunity to acquire marketable skills for entry into the labor market and upgrade the skills and knowledge of persons already employed for career advancement.
• Incorporating appropriate work attitudes and habits into the occupational program.
• Meeting the present and anticipated needs of business and industry.
• Meeting student needs by utilizing open-entry enrollment.
• Enabling students to begin on an individual level.
For more information please visit: https://tcatknoxville.edu/
Contact
National Association for Community College EntrepreneurshipContact
Carol Savage
978-857-1473
www.nacce.com
