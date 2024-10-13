NACCE Names 2024 Entrepreneurial President of the Year

The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Kelli Chaney, as its 2024 Entrepreneurial President of the Year. Chaney is president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville (TCATK) where she has served as president since 2019. She accepted the award during NACCE’s annual conference in Minneapolis.