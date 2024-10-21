Holistic Cancer Coach and Breast Cancer Survivor Leslie Nance Launches Empowering New Book: "Becoming the Boss of Your Cancer"
Holistic Cancer Coach and Survivor Leslie Nance launches her new book, "Becoming the Boss of Your Cancer." The book offers simple, actionable steps for women navigating cancer to take control of their healing. With a focus on nutrition, mindset, and holistic practices, Nance provides practical guidance from her own journey as a cancer survivor and coach. Available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.
Arlington, TX, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- An essential guide for women navigating a cancer diagnosis, offering practical, easy-to-follow steps to take control of their healing journey.
Leslie Nance, Certified Holistic Cancer Coach, nutrition expert, and breast cancer survivor, is excited to announce the release of her new book, "Becoming the Boss of Your Cancer," launching on October 21, 2024. This groundbreaking guide is designed to empower women navigating a cancer diagnosis with practical, actionable strategies for taking control of their health and creating an inhospitable environment for cancer.
Leslie, a breast cancer survivor since 2012, draws on her personal experience and over a decade of coaching women through their own cancer journeys to create a clear, easy-to-read guide. Unlike many complex health guides, Becoming the Boss of Your Cancer focuses on simplicity and clarity, ensuring that readers can implement these powerful healing strategies immediately—without being overwhelmed by technical jargon or complicated routines.
Small but Mighty: A Practical Approach to Healing
"When I was diagnosed, I felt overwhelmed by the amount of information and lack of clear guidance. That’s why I wrote this book—because healing doesn’t have to be complicated. It can start with simple, powerful steps that anyone can take right away," says Nance.
This book offers a step-by-step approach to:
Nourishing the body with easy-to-follow nutritional strategies.
Mastering the healing mindset, shifting from fear to empowerment.
Integrating holistic practices into traditional treatments, creating a balanced approach to healing.
With a focus on creating an inhospitable environment for cancer, the book empowers readers to take back control of their bodies and their healing journey.
About Leslie Nance
Leslie Nance is a Certified Holistic Cancer Coach, Certified Holistic Oncology Nutritionist, and a breast cancer survivor. Over the past decade, she has helped thousands of women take control of their cancer journey with a holistic, practical approach to healing. Through her programs, including The Cancer Boss Method and Chemo Boss Holistic Protocol, she offers guidance that combines nutrition, mindset coaching, and integrative health practices. Leslie’s mission is to provide clarity, empowerment, and actionable steps to women facing cancer, ensuring they don’t just survive, but thrive.
Book Availability and Purchase Information
Becoming the Boss of Your Cancer is available for pre-order on Amazon a.co/d/1gAOKwc in paperback for $8.99 and Kindle for $0.99. A free PDF version is also available for those who complete the survey in The Cancer Boss Club. Official launch and distribution begin on October 21, 2024.
Contact
Any Stage Cancer, LLCContact
Leslie Nance
817-372-3720
www.anystagecancer.com
