Holistic Cancer Coach and Breast Cancer Survivor Leslie Nance Launches Empowering New Book: "Becoming the Boss of Your Cancer"

Holistic Cancer Coach and Survivor Leslie Nance launches her new book, "Becoming the Boss of Your Cancer." The book offers simple, actionable steps for women navigating cancer to take control of their healing. With a focus on nutrition, mindset, and holistic practices, Nance provides practical guidance from her own journey as a cancer survivor and coach. Available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.