PolicyBind Welcomes Eric Quinn as New President, Strengthening Leadership Team Alongside Founder and CEO Bill Somerville
PolicyBind, a leading marketing technology company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation for insurance products, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Quinn as its new President. Eric brings over two decades of leadership experience in operations, strategy, financial management, and business development, positioning him as a key driver in PolicyBind’s next phase of growth.
Miami, FL, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PolicyBind, a leading marketing technology company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation for insurance products, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Quinn as its new President. Eric brings over two decades of leadership experience in operations, strategy, financial management, and business development, positioning him as a key driver in PolicyBind’s next phase of growth.
In his role as President, Eric will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations and help execute its long-term vision, working closely with Founder and CEO Bill Somerville. Bill’s entrepreneurial talents and industry expertise have been the cornerstone of PolicyBind’s success, and Eric’s operational excellence and leadership will complement Bill’s visionary approach.
“We are thrilled to formally welcome Eric to the PolicyBind team,” said Bill Somerville. With his background in leadership roles across multiple industries in various organizations, Eric will add significant value to Policybind in several ways as our president. Together, we are poised to take PolicyBind to new heights.”
Eric is equally excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Bill and the entire PolicyBind team. “Bill has created an incredible foundation here at PolicyBind, and I’m eager to work with him to build on that success. We are assembling the best team in the industry and our shared commitment to efficiently enrolling millions of consumers into the best possible insurance plan will be the driving force behind our continued growth,” Eric remarked.
Eric’s appointment comes at a time when PolicyBind is experiencing significant growth and is expanding its market presence. With Eric’s leadership and Bill’s vision, the company is well-positioned to reach new milestones and further cement its role as a leader in digital marketing for insurance products.
About PolicyBind: About PolicyBind: Policybind is a marketing technology company dedicated to simplifying the online insurance shopping process by using data-driven insights, omnichannel marketing, and leveraging cutting edge AI. With a mission to enroll 9 million consumers by 2029, the company empowers insurance sales teams by driving inbound calls and clicks of in-market insurance shoppers, ensuring the right consumer meets the best possible insurance option.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jennifer Lyons
Executive Administrator, PolicyBind
jennifer@policybind.com
www.policybind.com
