National Institute of First Assisting Receives Re-Accreditation of Its Nurse In Surgery Essentials (NISE™) Program
Centennial, CO, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On July 30, 2024 the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC), notified the National Institute of First Assisting (NIFA®) that it has been granted reaccreditation for the Nurse In Surgery Essentials Program (NISE™). The accreditation is effective for the period July 30, 2024 to March 1, 2029.
ABSNC accreditation is a peer-reviewed mechanism that allows nursing certifying organizations to obtain program accreditation by demonstrating compliance with the highest quality standards in the industry. To maintain accreditation, programs must exhibit continuing adherence to the 18 standards set forth.
In the notification letter, Felicia Lembesis the Executive Director of ABSNC stated, “ABSNC Accreditation represents a recognized standard in certification testing and indicates that the credential meets or exceed legal and regulatory guidelines.”
“We are proud to have the continued recognition of the ABSNC for excellence in perioperative training,” said, James Stobinski, Senior Advisor at NIFA, “Achieving optimal patient outcomes is what NISE is all about.”
The mission of ABSNC is to recognize quality specialty nursing and associated non-RN certification programs through accreditation. It is the only accrediting body specifically for nursing certification. ABSNC currently accredits more than 60 certification programs from 20 specialty nursing certification organizations. The accreditation standards offered by ABSNC include Examination-Based Certification Programs, Portfolio Assessment Certification Programs, and Assessment-Based Certificate Programs. For more information about ABSNC and its accreditation standards, please visit www.absnc.org or contact Felicia Lembesis, ABSNC Executive Director, (flembesis@ahint.com, 856-439-9080).
ABSNC accreditation is a peer-reviewed mechanism that allows nursing certifying organizations to obtain program accreditation by demonstrating compliance with the highest quality standards in the industry. To maintain accreditation, programs must exhibit continuing adherence to the 18 standards set forth.
In the notification letter, Felicia Lembesis the Executive Director of ABSNC stated, “ABSNC Accreditation represents a recognized standard in certification testing and indicates that the credential meets or exceed legal and regulatory guidelines.”
“We are proud to have the continued recognition of the ABSNC for excellence in perioperative training,” said, James Stobinski, Senior Advisor at NIFA, “Achieving optimal patient outcomes is what NISE is all about.”
The mission of ABSNC is to recognize quality specialty nursing and associated non-RN certification programs through accreditation. It is the only accrediting body specifically for nursing certification. ABSNC currently accredits more than 60 certification programs from 20 specialty nursing certification organizations. The accreditation standards offered by ABSNC include Examination-Based Certification Programs, Portfolio Assessment Certification Programs, and Assessment-Based Certificate Programs. For more information about ABSNC and its accreditation standards, please visit www.absnc.org or contact Felicia Lembesis, ABSNC Executive Director, (flembesis@ahint.com, 856-439-9080).
Contact
NIFAContact
Jerrilea Hubble, RN, FNP-C, CNOR, RNFA
(800) 922-7747
https://www.ornurse.org
Jerrilea Hubble, RN, FNP-C, CNOR, RNFA
(800) 922-7747
https://www.ornurse.org
Categories