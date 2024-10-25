Foley Equipment Adding New Facility Dedicated to Machine Rebuilds
Kansas City, MO, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Foley Equipment, the Caterpillar dealer for Kansas and Northwestern Missouri for more than 80 years, announced today that it will be expanding by adding a new facility in Kansas City dedicated to machine rebuilds.
“One of the many great things about Cat machines is they are built to have multiple lives,” said Matt McNett, Vice President of Service and Power Solutions for Foley Equipment.
“The Cat Certified Rebuild Program returns machines to like-new condition with full warranty and other benefits like upgraded electronics and features, allowing customers to maximize the value of their Cat equipment.”
The facility is located in Kansas City and has been purposefully designed to ensure high quality workmanship and efficiency. “We are fortunate to have customers doing incredibly important work across the region and this facility gives us additional capacity to serve them,” commented Ann Konecny, CEO of Foley Equipment.
About Foley Equipment
Foley Industries – Foley Equipment, Foley Power Solutions, Foley Rental, Foley RIG360 Truck Centers – is in its ninth decade of empowering progress for Kansas and Western Missouri customers. Foley’s 1,400+ employees strive every day to safely deliver excellence in service, parts, rental, and sales across a broad line of Caterpillar construction and power generation products, multiple brands of construction and power rental equipment, over-the-road truck services, SITECH construction technology solutions and Shuttlewagon rail car movers.
For more information about Foley’s Cat Certified Rebuild Program, please click here.
Media Contact:
David Dickey – dwdickey@foleyeq.com or 816-753-5300
