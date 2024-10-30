Party at the Polls: Georgia Stand-Up & Vote Rally
It's Time to Stand-Up & Let Your Voice be Heard
Atlanta, GA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a continued effort to boost early voter turnout and create an inclusive atmosphere surrounding the the upcoming Election, Georgia Stand-Up proudly announces the " Party at the Polls." This festive event will take place at the Advance Auto parking lot on Metropolitan Avenue in Atlanta on October 29, 30 & November 1 and November 5, 2024 from 12 pm to 7 pm, and will serve as a rallying point for the community to come together and celebrate the democratic process.
Georgia Stand-Up Party at the Polls aims to break down barriers to voting by providing a festive and engaging environment for residents to exercise their civic duty. The event is designed to be family-friendly, with food trucks and live music ensuring an enjoyable experience for all attendees.
Throughout these calendared events Press Conferences' will take place at 3.00 pm offering media engagement, which also offers community leaders and public officials the opportunity to speak on the importance of voting and the positive impact of such grassroots initiatives. This event is open to the public and encourages residents to participate in this celebration of democracy.
Georgia Stand-Up is a 501c3 nonprofit organization spearheaded by CEO and founder, Mrs. Deborah Scott is a leading advocate for social justice and community empowerment, is dedicated to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities which focus on increasing power and civic engagement.
This nonpartisan event is not affiliated with any political party or candidate but is instead focused on ensuring that every eligible voter in Georgia has the opportunity to cast their ballot and make their voices heard by combining education, entertainment, and social engagement. Party at the Poll hopes to motivate residents to participate in the electoral process.
For further information regarding the event please visit the official website.
Georgia Stand-Up Party at the Polls aims to break down barriers to voting by providing a festive and engaging environment for residents to exercise their civic duty. The event is designed to be family-friendly, with food trucks and live music ensuring an enjoyable experience for all attendees.
Throughout these calendared events Press Conferences' will take place at 3.00 pm offering media engagement, which also offers community leaders and public officials the opportunity to speak on the importance of voting and the positive impact of such grassroots initiatives. This event is open to the public and encourages residents to participate in this celebration of democracy.
Georgia Stand-Up is a 501c3 nonprofit organization spearheaded by CEO and founder, Mrs. Deborah Scott is a leading advocate for social justice and community empowerment, is dedicated to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities which focus on increasing power and civic engagement.
This nonpartisan event is not affiliated with any political party or candidate but is instead focused on ensuring that every eligible voter in Georgia has the opportunity to cast their ballot and make their voices heard by combining education, entertainment, and social engagement. Party at the Poll hopes to motivate residents to participate in the electoral process.
For further information regarding the event please visit the official website.
Contact
Georgia Stand-UPContact
Jazzie LaneJones
951-414-0481
georgiastandup.org
Jazzie LaneJones
951-414-0481
georgiastandup.org
Categories