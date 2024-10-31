Bank-Ordered Auction: IntegriCo Composite Plant Equipment to Sell to Highest Bidder – Thursday November 7, 2024 10:30AM CST

IntegriCo Composites Inc.’s plant equipment is up for a bank-ordered auction on November 7 at 10:30 AM. All equipment will be sold to the highest bidder, offering an exceptional opportunity for those in recycling and composite manufacturing. The plant, a leader in converting landfill-bound plastics into high-strength composites, will hold an in-person inspection on November 6 from 9 AM - 4 PM at the Sarepta, LA facility. Don’t miss this unique chance to acquire advanced recycling assets.