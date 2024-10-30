GW Health PR Launches to Transform Health and Pharmaceutical Communications with a Focus on the Black Community
Establishing a New Era in Healthcare Communications to Bridge Cultural Gaps and Build Trust
Jersey City, NJ, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GW Health PR, a next-generation healthcare communications agency, officially launches today with a mission to revolutionize how health and pharmaceutical companies engage with the Black community. The agency, founded by a recognized industry leader with over two decades of experience, aims to bring culturally resonant and impactful communications to the forefront of healthcare PR.
“Health disparities are real and communication can either bridge the gap or widen it,” said Aleisia Gibson Wright, founder and President of GW Health PR. “Our goal is to help healthcare marketers get it right with the Black community with authenticity and relevance. The only way to do that is to have the right people interrogating and co-creating the work.”
GW Health PR offers a full suite of strategic communications and community engagement services designed to help clients navigate the complexities of health and pharmaceutical messaging within the Black community. The agency’s standout offering, the Black Health Insiders NetworkTM, is a national community of Black individuals from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds who collaborate with GW Health PR to test, refine, and validate messaging, creative, media approaches, and activations for the Black community.
“Culture is who you trust, and the language we use must help people make informed health decisions," says Derrick Lane, Chief Marketing Officer, BlackDoctor.org (BDO). "We admire Aleisia's 'getting it right the first time' approach to avoid missteps by delivering authentic, effective and culturally resonant health communications that allow the Black community to see themselves in the messages, making true cultural connections."
Key Points of Differentiation:
- GW Health PR will partner with pharma, marketing, public relations, and advertising agencies, offering insights and strategies that help them authentically reach and engage with the Black community.
- Getting It Right the First Time: GW Health PR helps avoid missteps by delivering authentic, effective, and culturally resonant health communications that allows Black people to see themselves in the messages, making true cultural connections.
- A New Approach Beyond Multicultural Labels: Many agencies rely on generic "multicultural" strategies, but GW Health PR recognizes that cultural distinctions are nuanced and specific. The agency goes beyond the one-size-fits-all multicultural mindset, striving to align communications with the Black community’s unique experiences, perspectives, and cultural context.
- Empowering Healthcare Access: The Black community’s unique health outlook—including views on clinical trials, medications, and healthcare engagement—requires intentional, tailored communications. Trust must go both ways, from the medical community to the patient and vice versa. By building understanding, GW Health PR helps bridge gaps that may otherwise result in mistrust, miscommunication or apathy.
- Strategic Extension of Teams: GW Health PR serves as a valuable extension of health communication teams, addressing the industry's well-known challenge in attracting and retaining Black talent. This provides companies with both cultural expertise and a workforce solution, filling a critical gap where traditional hiring efforts may fall short.
About GW Health PR
GW Health PR is a New Jersey-based healthcare communications agency dedicated to bridging health and culture through strategic, authentic, and culturally resonant communications. Specializing in helping pharmaceutical marketing to connect with the Black community, GW Health PR offers services in media relations, social media, influencer campaigns, crisis management, and more. With a mission to amplify health equity and empower individuals, GW Health PR aims to change the face of healthcare PR.
Contact
GW Health Public RelationsContact
Aleisia Gibson Wright
917-405-0837
gwhealthpr.com
