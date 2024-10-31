Aspect43 Announces the Launch of HRTechCircle: New Market Fluency Training and Certification Programs for HR Tech, TA Tech, and Work Tech

Aspect43 is excited to announce the launch of HRTechCircle, a market fluency training and vendor certification program focusing on the TA & HR Tech markets. Market fluency training provides employees of industry vendors with a strategic understanding of the market dynamics, tech landscape, key trends, user expectations, and buyer personas, integrating Aspect43's extensive voice of buyer/customer research State of HRTech for improved customer & buyer experience.