Aspect43 Announces the Launch of HRTechCircle: New Market Fluency Training and Certification Programs for HR Tech, TA Tech, and Work Tech
Aspect43 is excited to announce the launch of HRTechCircle, a market fluency training and vendor certification program focusing on the TA & HR Tech markets. Market fluency training provides employees of industry vendors with a strategic understanding of the market dynamics, tech landscape, key trends, user expectations, and buyer personas, integrating Aspect43's extensive voice of buyer/customer research State of HRTech for improved customer & buyer experience.
Boise, ID, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aspect43 is excited to announce the launch of HRTechCircle, a pioneering market fluency training and vendor certification program designed for the HR Tech, Talent Acquisition Tech (TA Tech), and Work Tech markets.
HRTechCircle's market fluency training provides industry vendors and investors with a strategic understanding of market dynamics, the tech landscape, key trends, user expectations, and buyer personas. It enhances customer and buyer research to inform strategic decision-making, foster customer-centric solutions, empower sales teams to meet growth targets, strengthen customer relationships, and build brand trust.
“The focus on market fluency is overdue; enhancing understanding of the HR Tech industry will elevate the entire function and strengthen our goal of improving work,” said Meg Bear, HR Industry Strategist.
A recent 2024 State of HR Tech research report revealed that 78% of HR and talent practitioners believe vendors need better training on the market landscape and HR's evolving role. Customer success, product, and sales are called out for critical improvement needs.
“Our strategy clients have emphasized a pressing need for greater market understanding among their teams. They know their own products well but often lack insight into how these products fit within the broader landscape and the day-to-day challenges faced by practitioners,” said Sarah White, CEO of Aspect43.
HRTechCircle programs include:
*Market Fluency Training and Certification
*New Hire and Sales Boot Camp Support
*Start-up & International Expansion Training
*Investor Sessions for new investors or analysts evaluating the market
*90-day Executive/Key Leader Launch
Beginning in January 2025, all Aspect43 member levels will include HRTechCircle's quarterly market training for all member employees. The additional certification programs reflect the company's commitment to internal development and a deep understanding of customer needs.
For more information about HRTechCircle, visit hrtechcircle.com
About Aspect43:
Aspect43 is a leading strategy and analyst firm that researches buyer trends and market dynamics in the HR, Talent, and WorkTech spaces. In addition to their free research for practitioners, they work with solution providers and technologies around strategic clarity, market alignment, and adoption using their proprietary research. The State of HRTech research on buyer behavior and market shifts has surveyed tens of thousands of buyers over the years - providing the critical voice of customer/market feedback to investors, events, and communities looking to ensure the voice of the customer is represented in technology roadmaps and strategies.
About Aspect43:
Aspect43 is a leading strategy and analyst firm that researches buyer trends and market dynamics in the HR, Talent, and WorkTech spaces. In addition to their free research for practitioners, they work with solution providers and technologies around strategic clarity, market alignment, and adoption using their proprietary research. The State of HRTech research on buyer behavior and market shifts has surveyed tens of thousands of buyers over the years - providing the critical voice of customer/market feedback to investors, events, and communities looking to ensure the voice of the customer is represented in technology roadmaps and strategies.
Sarah White
262-705-5926
www.aspect43.com
