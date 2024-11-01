Aptitude Health Acquires Athena Meetings & Events, Organizer of the Annual UK Oncology Forum, to Strengthen Global Reach
Atlanta, GA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aptitude Health, a global leader in evidence-based oncology and hematology insights, announces the acquisition of Athena Meetings & Events, a global meetings and events company with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. This strategic acquisition will enable Aptitude Health to strengthen its presence in the UK and European markets and enhance its event management capabilities in oncology. Athena Meetings & Events is renowned for organizing one of the most prestigious oncology educational meetings, the UK Oncology Forum, which brings together international key opinion leaders, tumor-specific expert chairs, and speakers who have participated at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, allowing them to share crucial updates and insights on cancer treatments. The event has been running for over 20 years and is known for its high attendance, with over 1,200 participants, including 800 healthcare providers (HCPs), 200 speakers and chairs, and 200 industry representatives. Collaboration is a central theme of the Forum, emphasizing a united effort to improve patient care across oncology.
“We are thrilled to welcome Athena Meetings & Events to the Aptitude Health family,” said Jez Moulding, CEO of Aptitude Health. “Their expertise and global presence will significantly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional oncology events and insights-gathering programs to our clients. This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions and support to the oncology community. The intent is to integrate Athena’s established HCP network and add approximately 1,000 new members to our Axess Network of oncologists and hematologists, broadening our global reach.”
Sharon Poole, Managing Director of Athena Meetings & Events, added, “Joining forces with Aptitude Health is an exciting opportunity for us. We share a mutual commitment to excellence and a client-centric approach, coming together to offer more comprehensive, impactful services with unique, broad outreach to cancer HCPs and opinion leaders. This partnership will allow us to expand our capabilities and introduce new offerings and service types to better serve our clients. We are excited to be joining a dynamic and highly experienced team that will elevate our educational meetings.”
Post-acquisition, Aptitude Health and Athena Meetings & Events will work collaboratively, leveraging their resources and expertise to drive innovation and deliver comprehensive business intelligence and medical communications solutions that improve patient outcomes. The acquisition will not disrupt the exceptional service levels and high-quality deliverables that clients have come to expect, providing uninterrupted support for ongoing projects and events. The shared vision of both companies promises exciting developments and a future filled with enhanced services and impactful collaborations.
About Aptitude Health
Aptitude Health is the global market leader in evidence-based solutions for life science companies seeking to identify, develop, and commercialize oncology and hematology innovations. With a proven track record of success, we transform the world’s growing scientific and clinical knowledge into better patient outcomes. The expertise of our team is backed by unparalleled access to global disease-state experts and healthcare professionals, making Aptitude Health the strategic partner of choice for the world’s most successful life science companies.
About Athena Meetings & Events
Athena Meetings & Events is a global meetings and events company with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. They specialize in organizing a wide range of events, including conferences, congresses, and training programs. Known for their comprehensive services, Athena offers venue search, event production, video production, congress administration, secretariat services, and event communications. With team members based in the UK, USA, and Australia, Athena has successfully delivered high-quality events worldwide, making them a trusted partner in the industry.
About the UK Oncology Forum
The UK Oncology Forum is a prestigious national educational meeting, scheduled to run annually 1-week post-ASCO. It is independently evaluated by the Royal College of Physicians and consistently receives excellent ratings. The congress features a vibrant Industry Exhibition area with esteemed UK cancer organizations also participating, such as the British Oncology Pharmacy Association (BOPA), United Kingdom Oncology Nursing Society (UKONS), the Association of Cancer Physicians (ACP), Immuno-Oncology Clinical Network (IOCN), National Oncology Trainees Collaborative for Healthcare Research (NOTCH), Stereotactive Ablative Radiotherapy UK Consortium (SABR), International Society of Geriatric Oncology UK Group (SIOG), and several Cancer Alliances.
