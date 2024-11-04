Synaps Dx Launches Digital Cognitive Screening and Alzheimer’s Testing with BrainCheck and Clarity Health Clinics
Synaps Dx, BrainCheck, and Clarity Health introduce an innovative online Alzheimer's and cognitive health screening tool, accessible from home. Launching in Texas, with nationwide expansion planned, this telehealth solution provides families with a convenient, reliable path to early detection during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, reducing the need for in-office visits and empowering proactive cognitive care.
Dallas, TX, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Synaps Dx, in collaboration with BrainCheck and Clarity Health, proudly introduces the first-of-its-kind, comprehensive online cognitive screening tool available directly to patients in the comfort of their homes. Responding to the growing demand from individuals concerned about their cognitive health, this innovative telehealth program offers an unprecedented way for patients and families to receive reliable answers without the need for multiple in-office visits.
Meeting the Rising Demand for Cognitive Clarity
“We receive so many inquiries from patients and families struggling with cognitive concerns, unsure of where to turn,” said Paul Tanico, Executive Chairman at Synaps Dx. “This new offering fills a critical gap by giving them easy access to accurate, comprehensive cognitive care — right from their living room. It’s a transformative moment in healthcare, providing patients with the clarity they need to move forward.”
“With the launch of our online testing platform during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, we aim to bring accessible, efficient, and effective screening tools directly to patients and their families," said Dr. Jeff Sadowsky, CEO and founder of Clarity Health Clinics. "Our goal is to provide early detection resources that empower individuals and their families in the fight against dementia and Alzheimer’s. By leveraging care at home, we’re making it easier for at-risk populations to take a proactive approach in managing brain health, ultimately aiming to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.”
This groundbreaking initiative offers more than just a diagnosis — it gives patients peace of mind, empowering them to take control of their cognitive health. Whether addressing personal concerns or helping a loved one, families can now access advanced Alzheimer’s screening.
BrainCheck’s Commitment to Advancing Cognitive Care
BrainCheck, a digital cognitive assessment platform, is thrilled to play a key role in this joint effort. “Our mission has always been to make cognitive testing more accessible and user-friendly, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with that goal,” said Mary Patterson, Senior Director of Clinical Operations at BrainCheck. “By working alongside Synaps Dx and Clarity Health Clinics, we are not just expanding our reach but actively contributing to a future where identifying and managing cognitive decline is easier for everyone, no matter where they are.”
First in Texas, with Plans to Expand Nationwide
The program is available in Texas, offering patients across the state immediate access to this life-changing screening with plans to expand the service Nationwide, ensuring that more families can benefit from this approach to Alzheimer’s diagnostics.
A New Era of Cognitive Health Care
Unlike traditional diagnostic methods, which can be costly, time-consuming, and stressful, this program provides a fast, convenient, and reliable path to cognitive answers. Designed to address the needs of patients and families alike, it ensures that those who suspect cognitive decline — or worry about loved ones — finally have a clear starting point for care.
“The impact of this service goes beyond convenience,” Tanico added. “It creates a lifeline for families who feel lost in the diagnostic process, giving them a trusted path to answers.”
The Future of Alzheimer’s Diagnostics Starts Now
Synaps Dx, BrainCheck, and Clarity Health Clinics are committed to reshaping cognitive care, empowering patients and families with tools to manage their health proactively. The combination of advanced technology and telehealth ensures faster access to answers, reducing the uncertainty and anxiety that often accompany cognitive health concerns.
Visit https://discerntest.com/online-alzheimers-test to learn more and start your screening today.
About BrainCheck
BrainCheck is a digital cognitive health platform empowering healthcare providers by providing an end-to-end cognitive testing solution from screening to assessment and care planning. Its FDA Class II registered device, BrainCheck Assess, is used by over 400 providers nationwide, including UPMC. The platform has screened more than 400,000 patients, offering valuable insights for early detection of cognitive disorders. While not a stand-alone diagnostic tool, it supports clinical decision-making by qualified professionals.
About Clarity Health Clinics
Clarity Health Clinics is an online medical practice dedicated to providing accessible and affordable memory care services from the comfort of home. By partnering with industry-leading companies in cognitive and diagnostic testing, Clarity Health Clinics offers innovative, patient-centered solutions for those in need of specialized memory care support.
About SYNAPS Dx
SYNAPS Dx is a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of a diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease (AD). The company offers DISCERN™, the first highly accurate, minimally invasive test supporting a clinician's definitive diagnosis of AD versus other forms of dementia, even in people recently diagnosed with dementia. SYNAPS Dx's laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) as qualified to perform high-complexity clinical laboratory testing.
For more information, visit www.synapsdx.com, BrainCheck.com, ClarityHealthClinics.com.
