Synaps Dx Launches Digital Cognitive Screening and Alzheimer’s Testing with BrainCheck and Clarity Health Clinics

Synaps Dx, BrainCheck, and Clarity Health introduce an innovative online Alzheimer's and cognitive health screening tool, accessible from home. Launching in Texas, with nationwide expansion planned, this telehealth solution provides families with a convenient, reliable path to early detection during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, reducing the need for in-office visits and empowering proactive cognitive care.