Project Hosts Partners with 1E to Accelerate FedRAMP Authorization Journey
Goldsboro, NC, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Project Hosts, a recognized leader in compliance as a service solution, is proud to announce its partnership with 1E as they make significant strides toward achieving FedRAMP® (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) authorization. This collaboration underscores 1E's commitment to delivering secure, compliant cloud-based endpoint management and Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solutions tailored for U.S. federal agencies.
As 1E embarks on this critical journey, Project Hosts will serve as the Managed Security Service Provider leveraging their FedRAMP Authorized GSS One platform, and FasTrack process to lead the effort to achieve a FedRAMP authorization. By leveraging Project Hosts’ authorized security platform and proven managed security services, 1E aims to streamline its compliance efforts, ensuring that its services consistently meet the rigorous standards required by government agencies.
With Project Hosts, 1E is on track to achieve FedRAMP compliance by January 2025. “This partnership represents a significant step in ensuring that 1E can provide the federal sector with innovative and secure solutions, contributing to the broader goal of modernizing IT infrastructure while safeguarding sensitive data,” said Ray de Avila, VP of Sales at Project Hosts.
This compliance will enable U.S. federal agencies to confidently utilize 1E’s cloud-based services, which are specifically designed to meet the highest levels of security and compliance.
Key features of the 1E platform include:
Real-time visibility
Unified endpoint management
Enhanced security
These capabilities position 1E as a trusted partner for federal agencies seeking to modernize their IT operations while maintaining stringent compliance requirements.
About Project Hosts Project Hosts helps independent software vendors (ISVs) achieve compliance for their cloud-based applications quickly, efficiently and economically. We provide a Platform as a Service (GSS One) which allows you to inherit security controls required to meet the compliance standards for HITRUST, StateRAMP, FedRAMP and DoD Impact Levels 2, 4 or 5. Learn more by visiting www.projecthosts.com.
About 1E
More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.
As 1E embarks on this critical journey, Project Hosts will serve as the Managed Security Service Provider leveraging their FedRAMP Authorized GSS One platform, and FasTrack process to lead the effort to achieve a FedRAMP authorization. By leveraging Project Hosts’ authorized security platform and proven managed security services, 1E aims to streamline its compliance efforts, ensuring that its services consistently meet the rigorous standards required by government agencies.
With Project Hosts, 1E is on track to achieve FedRAMP compliance by January 2025. “This partnership represents a significant step in ensuring that 1E can provide the federal sector with innovative and secure solutions, contributing to the broader goal of modernizing IT infrastructure while safeguarding sensitive data,” said Ray de Avila, VP of Sales at Project Hosts.
This compliance will enable U.S. federal agencies to confidently utilize 1E’s cloud-based services, which are specifically designed to meet the highest levels of security and compliance.
Key features of the 1E platform include:
Real-time visibility
Unified endpoint management
Enhanced security
These capabilities position 1E as a trusted partner for federal agencies seeking to modernize their IT operations while maintaining stringent compliance requirements.
About Project Hosts Project Hosts helps independent software vendors (ISVs) achieve compliance for their cloud-based applications quickly, efficiently and economically. We provide a Platform as a Service (GSS One) which allows you to inherit security controls required to meet the compliance standards for HITRUST, StateRAMP, FedRAMP and DoD Impact Levels 2, 4 or 5. Learn more by visiting www.projecthosts.com.
About 1E
More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.
Contact
Project HostsContact
Jacob Laverty
(434) 401-1088
www.projecthosts.com
Jacob Laverty
(434) 401-1088
www.projecthosts.com
Categories