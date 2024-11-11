EveryCat Health Foundation Honored as a Recipient of Cat Writers' Association Annual Fundraiser
Sole Nonprofit Dedicated to Cats’ Health Funds Groundbreaking Advances in Feline Medicine Honored with November 10 Donation Award
Wyckoff, NJ, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In conjunction with the Cat Writers' Association’s (CWA) 30th anniversary, the EveryCat Health Foundation has been honored recipient of the CWA’s annual fundraiser.
The Cat Writers' Association has produced a video outlining the vital ways EveryCat Health Foundation has supported medical and science breakthroughs improving cat health and treating critical diseases.
"The Cat Writers' Association is proud to raise funds for the EveryCat Health Foundation, whose investment in feline health research has had a profound impact on the lives of millions of cats,” said CWA President Lynn Maria Thompson. “Looking back at our 30 years of dedication to excellence in cat-centric written, visual, and audio media, and our shared love of cats, we feel that EveryCat is a perfect fit for our fundraiser.”
CWA co-founder, nationally known authority on pet care and behavior, certified animal behavior consultant, and award-winning author of “Thrillers with Bite” Amy Shojai suggested EveryCat Health Foundation for the annual fundraiser. As a member of EveryCat’s media relations committee, Shojai has worked closely with EveryCat Board Secretary, certified animal behavior consultant, and nationally syndicated pet journalist Steve Dale; they share a deep appreciation for and dedication to the mission of the nonprofit.
“We’re absolutely delighted to be honored by The Cat Writers' Association in this way,” said EveryCat Executive Director Jackie Ott Jaakola. “We're so impressed with their efforts to engage cat lovers everywhere and they’ve been equally supportive of our mission to help all cats everywhere. You can really see their excellence and dedication in the fabulous video they produced for the fundraiser.”
To learn about the ways you can support the EveryCat Health Foundation visit here.
As the world’s only nonprofit foundation with the sole mission of supporting feline health research, EveryCat Health Foundation’s collaborative work is made possible through the generosity of sponsors and donors.
Grants from EveryCat have helped veterinarians improve the diagnosis and treatment of many diseases and conditions, changing the way feline medicine is practiced.
Some of the top advancements EveryCat-funded research has made possible include:
· Finding a cure for feline infectious peritonitis
· Linking dietary taurine deficiency to dilated cardiomyopathy
· Discovering a second feline blood type
· Linking several genetic defects to various diseases and developing DNA tests to identify carriers
· Improving non-invasive blood pressure measurements
· Developing in-clinic testing to identify feline leukemia virus
· Proving the safety of early age spay/neuter
· Creating a non-invasive method for measuring cortisol
About EveryCat Health Foundation
EveryCat Health Foundation is the world’s only nonprofit focused solely on funding feline health studies. Nearly 400 million cats bring joy to their companions across the world. Though cat ownership keeps growing, feline health research remains underfunded compared to many other animals. Since 1968, EveryCat Health Foundation has awarded more than $10 million in grants for groundbreaking cat health research at more than 30 partner institutions worldwide. This funding is made possible through the support of dedicated donors and partners. Research supported by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing educational resources that improve treatment of common feline health problems and prevent many diseases. Grants are reviewed and awarded with the help of the foundation’s expert Scientific Review Committee.
For more information, visit: https://everycat.org/.
The Cat Writers' Association has produced a video outlining the vital ways EveryCat Health Foundation has supported medical and science breakthroughs improving cat health and treating critical diseases.
"The Cat Writers' Association is proud to raise funds for the EveryCat Health Foundation, whose investment in feline health research has had a profound impact on the lives of millions of cats,” said CWA President Lynn Maria Thompson. “Looking back at our 30 years of dedication to excellence in cat-centric written, visual, and audio media, and our shared love of cats, we feel that EveryCat is a perfect fit for our fundraiser.”
CWA co-founder, nationally known authority on pet care and behavior, certified animal behavior consultant, and award-winning author of “Thrillers with Bite” Amy Shojai suggested EveryCat Health Foundation for the annual fundraiser. As a member of EveryCat’s media relations committee, Shojai has worked closely with EveryCat Board Secretary, certified animal behavior consultant, and nationally syndicated pet journalist Steve Dale; they share a deep appreciation for and dedication to the mission of the nonprofit.
“We’re absolutely delighted to be honored by The Cat Writers' Association in this way,” said EveryCat Executive Director Jackie Ott Jaakola. “We're so impressed with their efforts to engage cat lovers everywhere and they’ve been equally supportive of our mission to help all cats everywhere. You can really see their excellence and dedication in the fabulous video they produced for the fundraiser.”
To learn about the ways you can support the EveryCat Health Foundation visit here.
As the world’s only nonprofit foundation with the sole mission of supporting feline health research, EveryCat Health Foundation’s collaborative work is made possible through the generosity of sponsors and donors.
Grants from EveryCat have helped veterinarians improve the diagnosis and treatment of many diseases and conditions, changing the way feline medicine is practiced.
Some of the top advancements EveryCat-funded research has made possible include:
· Finding a cure for feline infectious peritonitis
· Linking dietary taurine deficiency to dilated cardiomyopathy
· Discovering a second feline blood type
· Linking several genetic defects to various diseases and developing DNA tests to identify carriers
· Improving non-invasive blood pressure measurements
· Developing in-clinic testing to identify feline leukemia virus
· Proving the safety of early age spay/neuter
· Creating a non-invasive method for measuring cortisol
About EveryCat Health Foundation
EveryCat Health Foundation is the world’s only nonprofit focused solely on funding feline health studies. Nearly 400 million cats bring joy to their companions across the world. Though cat ownership keeps growing, feline health research remains underfunded compared to many other animals. Since 1968, EveryCat Health Foundation has awarded more than $10 million in grants for groundbreaking cat health research at more than 30 partner institutions worldwide. This funding is made possible through the support of dedicated donors and partners. Research supported by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing educational resources that improve treatment of common feline health problems and prevent many diseases. Grants are reviewed and awarded with the help of the foundation’s expert Scientific Review Committee.
For more information, visit: https://everycat.org/.
Contact
PRA Public RelationsContact
Pam Abrahamsson
503-298-9749
www.prapublicrelations.com
Pam Abrahamsson
503-298-9749
www.prapublicrelations.com
Multimedia
EveryCat Health Foundation
EveryCat Health Foundation is the world’s only nonprofit focused solely on funding feline health studies.
Categories