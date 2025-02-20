Sonny’s LouddMouth Comedy Presents: For the Love of Comedy Spring Festival, a 6-Day Comedy Festival Set to Take Over the Temecula Valley Area, April 1-6, 2025
The LouddMouth Comedy Festival is bringing a curated mix of networking mixers, comedy showcases, feature stand-up, audience interactive games, improv, comedy industry panel discussions, podcast tapings, and special performances from top comedic talents all coming into the Temecula Valley area for 6 days of non-stop comedy entertainment. The Comedy Festival will also serve as a bridge to fundraising for a local Temecula Autism organization, Anthonie's Voice for Autism Awareness.
Temecula, CA, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sonny Smith, the LouddMouth Comedy Festival Founder & facilitator, is geared up to establish this newly developed festival by partnering with local and regional businesses, creating strong sponsorship & promotional partnerships to additionally give economic growth and empowerment to Temecula Valley area entrepreneurs and businesses.
Sonny has been producing a monthly comedy showcase “Sonny’s LouddMouth Comedy Presents” at Shooters Bar & Grill in Old Town Temecula over the last 8 months consistently bringing hundreds of people together for a night of laughter.
November 2024, LouddMouth Comedy celebrated 13 years of existence as a comedy brand with a stellar comedy show night.
"Being a former comedy club owner of 'The LouddMouth Screening Room' which started alongside of the LouddMouth Comedy brand in 2011, I understand very well the joys and ups & downs of owning and running a comedy club and also working to book & promote talent. So making the connection to grow LouddMouth Comedy within Shooters has been an amazing partnership & supporter to LouddMouth Comedy, as well as a staple in the community," says Sonny.
"Shooters has also recently undergone new management and making positive changes to grow their business, so together, were working diligently to provide an fun and relaxing atmosphere to the Inland Empire region," says Sonny who is also a comedian/entertainer in her own right.
From the deep desire to continue to grow a steady and loyal fan base after moving LouddMouth Comedy from the Metro Atlanta market to Southern California, Sonny found it easy to come to the decision to make Temecula be the home of the Festival. “Temecula constantly attracts a steady growth of comedy patrons from the surrounding LA, Riverside & San Diego counties making it the idle destination for a Comedy Festival,” says Sonny.
The LouddMouth Comedy Spring 2025 Festival's "Distinguished Guest of the Fest" True Lover of Comedy-Comedian "Nikki Carr" will be performing on Wednesday night on April 2, which is also World Autism Awareness Day. Nikki hails over 28 years of comedy richness, performing all over the world sharing her trails & tribulations as a woman, mother and grandmother. Nikki is well known from NBC's 2014 Runner up of the "Last Comic Standing," performances on Showtime's "Standup for the Family," Martin Lawrence's "1st Amendment," Kevin Hart's "One Mic Stand," along with a list of club stages and TV credits that are continually growing to date.
A new addition to the Tuesday opening event festivities, Featured Comedian SHANG is slated for a special standup performance at the “Toast to the Festival” event at Lorimar Vineyards and Winery. SHANG, a transplanted New Yorker to Los Angeles, CA, whose carefully nurtured evolution from stand-up comedy to socio-political satire gives heavy flight to the spoken and outspoken word. SHANG has been seen on CBS’S The Late Late Show, 2 BET & Comic View Specials, STARZ' "1st Amendment," ABC’S "Comic's Unleashed," NBC’S “Heroes,” CBS’S “CSI,” and “NCIS.”
The Toast celebratory event which starts on April 1 is aligning directly with Autism Month. Ticket entry also includes a glass of champagne for the toast, various food selections will be available for purchase at the winery. The Festival will also serve as a fundraising stage with part of the festival’s proceeds to benefit Anthonie’s Voice, a Temecula-based 501c3 non profit dedicated to supporting individuals on the spectrum & the families that support them by raising awareness of Autism.
The Opening Night of the Toast to the Festival & World Autism Awareness Day will be Back 2 Back Comedy Shows themed: “Stand Up For Autism” curated shows of the festival to additionally raise funds and awareness and participate in the global community of #LightItUpBlue.
The Toast event will also be the backdrop for the first Honorary Award Recognition Ceremony created by the festival founder - Sonny to celebrate & honor Comedic Trailblazers that has positively impacted the art & entertainment of Comedy in the past & present during the mixer.
This Spring 2025 Comedy Festival Recipients are:
Comedian Earthquake who will receive the “Richard Pryor Influence in Comedy Award.”
Comedian Chaunte Wayans - “In Living Color Contributor Award.”
Comedic Actress & Comedy Writer Nefetari Spencer will receive the “Bernie Mac Impact Award in Comedy.” (Note: Award Honorees May Not Be In Attendance)
Temecula, has become well known for its relaxed vibe, offering fans as well as comedic industry patrons a chance to come together within intimate venues. Look to see local, up & coming comedic standouts, seasoned and veteran comics within various venues within some of Temecula’s best wineries, local bars & brew pubs setting the perfect backdrop locations to also mix and mingle before & after various shows and after parties.
The full intention of this festival is to continue to attract tens of thousands of comedy lovers to this incredible quaint city, creating an amazing destination experience for comedy lovers to enjoy uniquely curated comedy entertainment.
Temecula also plays host to the Annual Temecula Balloon and Wine Festival a multi day festival between May-June of each year that draws well over 30,000 people into the region. The Louddmouth Comedy Festival looks to add to the areas thriving tourism and event attraction list by providing quality comedy entertainment in the Temecula Valley area. Conveniently, situated an hour north of San Diego and a little over 100 miles from Los Angeles, Temecula is the perfect backdrop to play host to showcasing a stellar lineup of comedy’s brightest stars and rising talents.
The Louddmouth Comedy founder, Sonny, has already begun the work to prepare the way for a multi-day December Winter Festival to close out the year also within the Temecula limits creating a two-times a year comedy festival for comedy lovers to look forward to.
With less than 45 days from the festival, comedian submissions are still open to interested acts wanting to take part in the week long festivities as well as vendor/sponsorship opportunities are available on the festival website: LouddMouthComedyFestival.com.
Early Bird Festival passes will be going on sale online by February 25, 2025, providing exclusive full festival all show access, VIP options, as well as individual show purchase options to be listed online for the public to purchase. Additional Sponsors & Partnership Supporters & Official Comedy Lineups will be constantly added throughout the upcoming weeks to be finalized upon announcement on the festival website.
Official LouddMouth Comedy Festival Sponsors & Sponsored Venues - Lorimar Vineyard & Winery will host the first three nights of the festival, Ebullition Brew Works (formerly located in Carlsbad) has recently opened a new Pub brewhouse location in Temecula near Pechanga Resort & Casino. Ebullition will be the host location for two comedian networking mixers on Wednesday & Thursday afternoon as well as the Friday night comedy show featured venue.
The Festival closes out at Shooters Bar & Grill in Old Town Temecula with a Saturday Night Comedy Show with music from Lady DJ Jamar and the final show Sunday night also at Shooters Temecula.
The Embassy Suites Temecula is the Festival Hotel of choice for lodging with booking details located on the festival website providing exclusive promotional festival rate offering for a limited time. LouddMouth Radio Network & ComedySeat are just a few of the amazing promotional partners supporting the vision with one commonality -coming together for the love of comedy.
Contact
Sonny Smith
951-777-2487
louddmouthradio.com
