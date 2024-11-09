NeuroDex Awarded Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant to Drive Advancements in ALS Research
Boston, MA, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NeuroDex Inc. (“NeuroDex” or the “Company”) proudly announces its selection as a recipient of the Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant. This significant funding will bolster NeuroDex’s efforts to pioneer novel blood-based biomarkers, aiming to transform diagnosis and monitoring methods for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The awarded project, titled “Transposable Element in Neuron-Derived Extracellular Vesicles: Patient Selection and Treatment Response Biomarker,” seeks to address genomic instabilities tied to ALS progression by analyzing neuron-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs). By isolating these EVs and tracking transposable element activity, NeuroDex strives to develop a precise and minimally invasive biomarker to monitor ALS progression and treatment response. NeuroDex collaborates with Twilight Neuro, BrainEver Pharma, and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke to validate this approach through both preclinical and clinical studies.
Dr. Erez Eitan, President and Chief Scientific Officer of NeuroDex, expressed, “Receiving the Target ALS grant underscores our commitment to groundbreaking ALS research. This partnership allows us to harness our advanced ExoSORT™ platform in addressing ALS challenges, offering a new pathway for early-stage disease monitoring.”
About NeuroDex Inc.
NeuroDex is a biotechnology innovator dedicated to developing exosome-of-origin based diagnostics and prognostics. Leveraging their proprietary ExoSORT™ technology, NeuroDex aims to establish a suite of non-invasive diagnostics, pushing the boundaries of bioinformatics and laboratory innovation. For more information, visit (neurodex.co/neurodex-awarded-target-als-biomarker-consortia-grant-to-drive-advancements-in-als-research/).
About Exosomes
Exosomes, or extracellular vesicles, are membrane-bound particles released by cells. They play an essential role in cellular communication and show immense promise as biomarkers due to their cell-specific molecular signatures.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This release includes forward-looking statements under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect NeuroDex’s current views, but actual outcomes may differ. NeuroDex disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law.
NeuroDex Contact:
Dr. Erez Eitan, President and CSO
info@neurodex.co
