Author Ka Hancock Releases Her Third Novel: "Ivy in Stills"
Set on two coasts, with two parents who are guarding a secret that is about to burst a few lives at the seams. Available now and for pre-order at Amazon.
Salt Lake City, UT, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Author Quote: ”I love messy people and I especially love watching them prevail despite the things they have no control over. In this story, I explore how a young woman's life is stretched and bruised by the choices made by her mother. The fallout creates a few detours on the road to who she's trying to become."
Book Description: After the wedding of her dreams goes down in flames - and her heartfelt "I do" is answered with a blubbery "I don’t" - the only thing Georgia-girl Ivy Talbot wants is to walk into the ocean and disappear. Next best thing, per her mother, Bree: fly back with her less than thrilled father (read dad-in-name-only) to Monterey, California to heal.
Meet said dad-in-name-only, Daniel. Senior partner in his wife’s law firm. Thriving and devoted family man in an I've-had-a-secret-thing-going-on-in-Savannah-for-the-past-two-plus-decades kind of way.
Monterey turns out to be a good solution for Ivy, until she refuses to leave. To remedy this Bree, i.e. Daniel’s poison fruit, comes to California to talk sense into her daughter. It’s a very revelatory weekend where worlds collide, lies are exposed, and Ivy is left questioning… everything, including her own validity as a person. It’s a good thing she’s made a friend to help her see that: Sometimes the worst day of your life actually saves it.
This book will have you cheering Ivy from the sidelines, while you imagine kicking a few butts.
Author Bio: Ka Hancock has always been intrigued by complicated relationships and imperfect dynamics - essentially life. She spent her career in psychiatric medicine; writing is her side hustle. She finds people in all their various lifeforms completely fascinating, and what motivates them even more so. That’s why she writes books about ordinary humans (though, actually, she says there's no such thing) and how they attach and detach and navigate life amid “the piles of laundry, bills, tears, and dog poop...” Her underlying faith in the resiliency of the human spirit shines through in everything she creates. If you haven't already, check out Dancing on Broken Glass and The Duzy House of Mourning.
Follow Ka at kahancock.com
Pre-Order/Order Ivy in Stills at www.amazon.com/dp/B0DM4YBPFJ
Book Description: After the wedding of her dreams goes down in flames - and her heartfelt "I do" is answered with a blubbery "I don’t" - the only thing Georgia-girl Ivy Talbot wants is to walk into the ocean and disappear. Next best thing, per her mother, Bree: fly back with her less than thrilled father (read dad-in-name-only) to Monterey, California to heal.
Meet said dad-in-name-only, Daniel. Senior partner in his wife’s law firm. Thriving and devoted family man in an I've-had-a-secret-thing-going-on-in-Savannah-for-the-past-two-plus-decades kind of way.
Monterey turns out to be a good solution for Ivy, until she refuses to leave. To remedy this Bree, i.e. Daniel’s poison fruit, comes to California to talk sense into her daughter. It’s a very revelatory weekend where worlds collide, lies are exposed, and Ivy is left questioning… everything, including her own validity as a person. It’s a good thing she’s made a friend to help her see that: Sometimes the worst day of your life actually saves it.
This book will have you cheering Ivy from the sidelines, while you imagine kicking a few butts.
Author Bio: Ka Hancock has always been intrigued by complicated relationships and imperfect dynamics - essentially life. She spent her career in psychiatric medicine; writing is her side hustle. She finds people in all their various lifeforms completely fascinating, and what motivates them even more so. That’s why she writes books about ordinary humans (though, actually, she says there's no such thing) and how they attach and detach and navigate life amid “the piles of laundry, bills, tears, and dog poop...” Her underlying faith in the resiliency of the human spirit shines through in everything she creates. If you haven't already, check out Dancing on Broken Glass and The Duzy House of Mourning.
Follow Ka at kahancock.com
Pre-Order/Order Ivy in Stills at www.amazon.com/dp/B0DM4YBPFJ
Contact
Ka HancockContact
801-808-6502
www.kahancock.com
801-808-6502
www.kahancock.com
Categories