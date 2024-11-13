NAF Appoints Executive Chairman of RTX, Gregory J. Hayes as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Founder Sanford I. Weill Becomes Chairman Emeritus

NAF, a national education non-profit that brings schools and businesses together to support high school students’ efforts to be future ready and prepare them for career success, proudly announces their new Chairman, Gregory J. Hayes, Executive Chairman of RTX, effective December 1. After nearly 45 years of leadership as Founder and Chairman of NAF, Sanford I. Weill retired to become Chairman Emeritus.