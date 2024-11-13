NAF Appoints Executive Chairman of RTX, Gregory J. Hayes as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Founder Sanford I. Weill Becomes Chairman Emeritus
NAF, a national education non-profit that brings schools and businesses together to support high school students’ efforts to be future ready and prepare them for career success, proudly announces their new Chairman, Gregory J. Hayes, Executive Chairman of RTX, effective December 1. After nearly 45 years of leadership as Founder and Chairman of NAF, Sanford I. Weill retired to become Chairman Emeritus.
New York, NY, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NAF, a national education non-profit that brings schools and businesses together to support high school students’ efforts to be future ready and prepare them for career success, proudly announces their new Chairman, Gregory J. Hayes, Executive Chairman of RTX, effective December 1. After nearly 45 years of leadership as Founder and Chairman of NAF, Sanford I. Weill retired to become Chairman Emeritus. Hayes joins an impactful group of corporate, education, and community leaders dedicated to ensuring that high school students are future ready. He will serve in this role alongside NAF’s Executive Committee, including Vice Chair Kenneth Chenault, Vice Chair Robert F. Smith, and Secretary Eugene Ludwig.
Since its founding by Mr. Weill in 1980, NAF has grown from one NAF Academy of Finance in New York City to over 600 academies across the country focusing on growing industries including finance, hospitality & tourism, information technology, engineering, and health sciences. Over that time, more than 650,000 students have participated in NAF’s programs. Currently, over 113,000 students are attending NAF academies across 34 states and territories. In 2024, NAF academies reported 99% of seniors graduated with 88% of graduates planning to go to college, the remaining going into the workforce or military.
“NAF has been a labor of love over the last 45 years and one of the greatest accomplishments of my career. NAF is a proven public/private partnership that has created tremendous opportunities for over 650,000 students and their families since 1980 and is a testament to how industry and education can work together to drive the future of the workforce. I cannot think of a better leader to assume the role of Chairman than Greg. He is a widely respected and successful executive who is very passionate about NAF’s work and ensuring that the future is bright when it comes to education, the economy, and the workforce. Greg knows that education is the key that can unlock the door to one’s future and I am excited to see what he and NAF will accomplish in this next chapter,” said Mr. Weill.
“I am honored to take the role of Chairman of NAF’s Board of Directors and continue the legacy created by Sandy,” said Hayes. “While continuing to build on the strong partnership between RTX and NAF, I look forward to championing this work across industries and organizations to break barriers and ensure bright futures for the innovators of tomorrow.”
Hayes has been a member of the NAF Board of Directors since 2020 and has championed a transformative partnership with RTX. Together, NAF and RTX have inspired thousands of students from under-resourced communities to pursue careers in technology and engineering. The partnership began in 2008 to establish the Academy of Engineering and Green Technology in Hartford, CT. In 2019, the partnership expanded nationally to implement industry-proven STEM programs in public high schools in 30 NAF Academies across the country, including in Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., Compton, CA, Carrollton, TX, Palm Beach County, FL, and beyond. Since this expansion, RTX has provided internship opportunities to over 900 NAF students and supported more than 1,500 FIRST Robotics and Tech Challenge NAF students through sponsorships and mentors.
“In 1980, Sandy set in motion an idea that became a movement to connect high school students to their futures. He created the foundation for NAF to be a leader in work-based learning and career-connected education,” said Lisa Dughi, NAF CEO. “Greg has been the greatest supporter of NAF’s work and his leadership as our new Chairman will no doubt take NAF into a new chapter, ensuring that even more of the students who need it most have access to successful futures.”
About NAF:
Since 1980, NAF has led a movement for immersive, career-focused teaching and work-based learning. With the support of NAF community-based advisory boards, schools connect with the workforce to fuel shared progress - from creating culturally responsive curriculum and paid internship opportunities, to fostering innovation and building future-ready businesses. NAF helps students explore career options, create a plan for the future, and take part in hands-on, work-based learning unlike anything traditional public education systems can offer. NAF puts students on a path to achieving their full potential. To learn more, visit naf.org
Media Contact:
Courtney Savoia, NAF
201-407-8513
csavoia@naf.org
Since its founding by Mr. Weill in 1980, NAF has grown from one NAF Academy of Finance in New York City to over 600 academies across the country focusing on growing industries including finance, hospitality & tourism, information technology, engineering, and health sciences. Over that time, more than 650,000 students have participated in NAF’s programs. Currently, over 113,000 students are attending NAF academies across 34 states and territories. In 2024, NAF academies reported 99% of seniors graduated with 88% of graduates planning to go to college, the remaining going into the workforce or military.
“NAF has been a labor of love over the last 45 years and one of the greatest accomplishments of my career. NAF is a proven public/private partnership that has created tremendous opportunities for over 650,000 students and their families since 1980 and is a testament to how industry and education can work together to drive the future of the workforce. I cannot think of a better leader to assume the role of Chairman than Greg. He is a widely respected and successful executive who is very passionate about NAF’s work and ensuring that the future is bright when it comes to education, the economy, and the workforce. Greg knows that education is the key that can unlock the door to one’s future and I am excited to see what he and NAF will accomplish in this next chapter,” said Mr. Weill.
“I am honored to take the role of Chairman of NAF’s Board of Directors and continue the legacy created by Sandy,” said Hayes. “While continuing to build on the strong partnership between RTX and NAF, I look forward to championing this work across industries and organizations to break barriers and ensure bright futures for the innovators of tomorrow.”
Hayes has been a member of the NAF Board of Directors since 2020 and has championed a transformative partnership with RTX. Together, NAF and RTX have inspired thousands of students from under-resourced communities to pursue careers in technology and engineering. The partnership began in 2008 to establish the Academy of Engineering and Green Technology in Hartford, CT. In 2019, the partnership expanded nationally to implement industry-proven STEM programs in public high schools in 30 NAF Academies across the country, including in Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., Compton, CA, Carrollton, TX, Palm Beach County, FL, and beyond. Since this expansion, RTX has provided internship opportunities to over 900 NAF students and supported more than 1,500 FIRST Robotics and Tech Challenge NAF students through sponsorships and mentors.
“In 1980, Sandy set in motion an idea that became a movement to connect high school students to their futures. He created the foundation for NAF to be a leader in work-based learning and career-connected education,” said Lisa Dughi, NAF CEO. “Greg has been the greatest supporter of NAF’s work and his leadership as our new Chairman will no doubt take NAF into a new chapter, ensuring that even more of the students who need it most have access to successful futures.”
About NAF:
Since 1980, NAF has led a movement for immersive, career-focused teaching and work-based learning. With the support of NAF community-based advisory boards, schools connect with the workforce to fuel shared progress - from creating culturally responsive curriculum and paid internship opportunities, to fostering innovation and building future-ready businesses. NAF helps students explore career options, create a plan for the future, and take part in hands-on, work-based learning unlike anything traditional public education systems can offer. NAF puts students on a path to achieving their full potential. To learn more, visit naf.org
Media Contact:
Courtney Savoia, NAF
201-407-8513
csavoia@naf.org
Contact
NAFContact
Courtney Savoia
201-407-8513
https://naf.org
Courtney Savoia
201-407-8513
https://naf.org
Categories