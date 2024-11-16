12Port Introduces Zero Trust Network Microsegmentation for Managed Service Providers
Enables MSPs to enhance their security offerings with a simple, scalable microsegmentation solution.
Exton, PA, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 12Port, a pioneering cybersecurity startup, announced the launch of its Managed Service Provider (MSP) program, designed to help MSPs deliver Zero Trust security through a streamlined network microsegmentation. With cybersecurity demands rising among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), 12Port’s program helps MSPs strengthen their security offerings, preventing ransomware attacks and other breaches from spreading through client infrastructures. Leveraging microsegmentation, MSPs can secure IT environments by isolating network segments and containing potential breaches.
"Ransomware and cyberattacks are increasingly more sophisticated, making it imperative for MSPs and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to implement effective, high-value solutions that limit lateral movement and meet Zero Trust requirements," said Peter Senescu, co-founder, 12Port. “12Port Horizon does just that, making advanced security accessible and affordable for MSPs and their clients—especially in regulated sectors like healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure, where data breaches have serious consequences.”
Designed with an intuitive multi-tenant architecture, 12Port Horizon allows MSPs to seamlessly manage security across multiple customer environments—whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid—from a single interface. Its agentless design ensures fast deployment, simplified policy enforcement, and comprehensive network protection across data centers and cloud platforms.
Benefits of 12Port Horizon for MSP and MSSP Partners:
Contain and Prevent Threats with Ease: Secure client environments by restricting lateral movement within segmented networks, aligning with a Zero Trust framework.
Rapid Deployment: Agentless deployment and an intuitive setup help MSPs quickly secure client environments across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud settings.
Scalable, Multi-Tenant Management: A multi-tenant architecture and self-service interface streamline operations, making it easy for MSPs to monitor and manage multiple client environments from a single console while allowing clients to access only their information using their authentication.
Distributed Deployment Architecture: A centralized hierarchical control plane with distributed access gateways allows clients compartmentalization across isolated geographical locations while providing seamless management and analytical experience for MSP.
Seamless Integration: Easily integrates with existing security tools, such as IAM, PAM, and SIEM systems, supporting a unified Zero Trust strategy.
Specialized MSP Pricing: Tailored pricing for MSPs and MSSPs ensures accessibility and value.
About 12Port:
Founded in 2024, 12Port is dedicated to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving needs of modern enterprises. The organization provides a network security platform centered on microsegmentation. The software visualizes internal east-west network traffic and segments workloads across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. With a focus on microsegmentation and zero-trust architecture, 12Port aims to provide robust, scalable, and easy-to-deploy security solutions that protect critical assets and data.
Contact
Alicia Libucha
610-215-7042
www.12port.com
