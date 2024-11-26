Tórónet, a Leader in Blockchain Services in Africa and the Global South Set to List Its Token on a Global Public Exchange
Tórónet a leader in blockchain technology and payment systems focusing on communities in the global south this week announced its listing on the BitMart exchange. The Tórónet platform has been live for two years and currently hosts more than twenty active and real world projects. Tórónet is now prioritizing a public listing for the visibility it provides. The listing will enhance discovery of Tórónet services to the growing users of real-world and payment systems that the platform has to offer.
Long Island, NY, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, BitMart announced the upcoming listing of Toronet’s governance token on their public exchange. Other exchanges are likely to follow much later.
Notably, Toronet has always prioritized building a robust infrastructure to deliver payments and financial services to underserved communities, focusing on real-world utility and impact. This approach stands in contrast to much of the industry, where projects often seek listings prematurely - sometimes based solely on a Testnet or even a white paper. So why has Toronet platform decided to list its governance token now?
Why List Now?
The decision to proceed with public listing is driven by strategic objectives that align with the mission of financial inclusion and decentralization:
Visibility and Community Representation
Listing on public exchanges enables Toronet to be featured on key industry forums like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. These platforms provide crucial visibility, connecting more users to the platform and the projects within the ecosystem. This visibility empowers communities in the Global South, including Africa and Central/South Asia, which collectively contribute approximately 20% of global cryptocurrency transaction volumes, according to estimates by Chainalysis. However, virtually none of the top 200 projects on the forums are developed from most of the regions.
Such inclusion ensures that historically underserved regions are not only participants but also co-owners and decision-makers in the evolving global financial narrative.
Decentralization and Governance
Toronet’s platform is inherently decentralized, and a public listing facilitates a broader and more diverse base of token holders. This wider distribution strengthens the "wisdom of the crowd," ensuring that the platform evolves in the right direction long term, based on a wide range of perspectives and ideas.
Integration into the Global Financial Landscape
Public utility tokens, such as Toronet's governance token, are becoming integral to the global financial system. Approximately 7% of the global population - about 562 million individuals - already own cryptocurrencies; according to estimates by Triple-A; and this number continues to grow rapidly. The integration of digital assets into traditional financial structures, including ETFs and mainstream adoption in various jurisdictions, underscores their rising importance.
By listing its governance token, Toronet positions itself to actively shape the future of finance. This includes bridging traditional fiat systems with tokenized assets to create a cohesive and inclusive financial ecosystem.
Real-World Utility and Strategic Alignment
The governance token is not merely a tradable asset; it is a cornerstone of the Toronet ecosystem. It empowers users to:
Launch and interact with smart contracts.
Participate as transaction validators.
Pay for decentralized services, including identity management, security, and real-world payment gateways.
Engage in governance, shaping the future of the platform.
Listing the token on a public exchange enhances accessibility and liquidity, allowing more people to benefit from its functionality. As Toronet proceeds with this listing, it is with a commitment to remain to a user-focused approach, adhering to regulatory best practices, and prioritizing community benefits. BitMart was chosen as the initial exchange due to its strong compliance framework and alignment with Toronet’s mission.
Looking Ahead
The next few years will be transformative for the financial world. The convergence of tokenized assets, artificial intelligence, and decentralized technologies offers a unique opportunity to redefine access, equity, and inclusion in finance. Toronet is dedicated to being an active participant in this transformation.
By listing the governance token, the platform is taking a pivotal step toward scaling the impact, extending the reach, and empowering communities worldwide. This listing marks the beginning of a chapter where Toronet continues to innovate, uplift, and lead in building a more inclusive financial future.
About Tórónet
Tórónet is a pioneering organization dedicated to transforming lives and empowering underserved communities through innovative solutions. With a strong commitment to humanitarian values, they harness cutting-edge technologies to overcome the limitations of modern infrastructure and bridge the gap in access to essential services. Their mission is to improve the well-being of individuals and communities left behind in the fast-paced world by providing increased access to education, healthcare, financial services, and economic opportunities.
