Tórónet, a Leader in Blockchain Services in Africa and the Global South Set to List Its Token on a Global Public Exchange

Tórónet a leader in blockchain technology and payment systems focusing on communities in the global south this week announced its listing on the BitMart exchange. The Tórónet platform has been live for two years and currently hosts more than twenty active and real world projects. Tórónet is now prioritizing a public listing for the visibility it provides. The listing will enhance discovery of Tórónet services to the growing users of real-world and payment systems that the platform has to offer.