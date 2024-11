Denver Makers Market & Colorado Markets to Host Holiday Bazaar at River Point at Sheridan for Small Business Saturday

Denver, CO, November 27, 2024 --( PR.com )-- What does Small Business Saturday and a 43,000 sq. ft. appliance store have in common?This Saturday, Small Business Saturday 2024, the recently vacated Conn's store in River Point @ Sheridan will play host to Denver Makers Market and Colorado Markets Holiday Bazaar. Up to 100 local small businesses will be selling everything from handcrafted holiday items, artwork, baked goods, clothing, food, and unique gifts and crafts. These talented artisans and crafters will be set up in the parking lot and inside the store at 3950 River Point Pkwy., Sheridan, CO. from 10am to 3pm. Food and drink options will be onsite as well. This one day event kicks off this Holiday Bazaar location that will continue indoors for the following 3 weekends, Dec. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22. Shopping hours these weekends will be Fri. 5p - 9p, Sat. 9a - 7p, and Sun. 10a - 6p.In addition to all of the small business vendors there will be a Letters to Santa mailbox, and Santa himself will be onsite from 12-3PM on Saturdays & Sundays.And to make sure that you are in the best shape to tackle all of your holiday chores and travels, check out the indoor goat yoga sessions brought to you by Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga. Goats will be dressed like elves.Goat yoga dates/times: Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21 at 10amRegister Online BelowIf you are more of a dog person, (you can be both), bring your donations of pet supplies to the Colorado Pet Pantry booth and help pet families in need during this holiday season. New and gently used items will be gratefully accepted.All of this and will be taking place at 3950 River Point Pkwy., Sheridan, CO., formally Conn's Appliance Store. Shoppers that sign up online and are one of the first 50 guests to arrive will receive a VIP goody bag with items from the vendors (no cost to register and attend).This holiday season don't just shop local Colorado small businesses on Small Business Saturday, why not make it a "small business holiday."Event registration:Contact:Tiffany Patterson / Marketing720-525-5645denvermakersmarket@gmail.com