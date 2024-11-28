Lightsand Unveils Next-Generation SAN Extension Machines: A New Era in Data Connectivity and Protection

LightSand, a leader in Storage Area Network (SAN) connectivity, has launched its G3 HCi-1248 series, marking a transformative leap in data transfer and protection technology. Designed for mission-critical IT environments, this next-generation solution combines ultra-low latency, advanced compression, and high availability features to meet the increasing demands for long-distance data replication and disaster recovery.