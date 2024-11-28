Lightsand Unveils Next-Generation SAN Extension Machines: A New Era in Data Connectivity and Protection
LightSand, a leader in Storage Area Network (SAN) connectivity, has launched its G3 HCi-1248 series, marking a transformative leap in data transfer and protection technology. Designed for mission-critical IT environments, this next-generation solution combines ultra-low latency, advanced compression, and high availability features to meet the increasing demands for long-distance data replication and disaster recovery.
Plano, TX, November 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lightsand, a global leader in Storage Area Network (SAN) connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new G3 HCi-1248 series, a game-changing data connectivity and protection technology. This latest generation is a huge leap forward, delivering unparalleled performance, scalability and reliability for mission critical IT environments with a focus on next level data protection and long distance data transfer. The G3 HCi-1248 series is the culmination of decades of innovation from Lightsand, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in data transfer. With ultra low latency, this new generation ensures Fibre Channel transmissions work seamlessly over long distances, addressing the growing need for high speed and reliable data replication. The machines also feature advanced compression which has already shown amazing results in recent deployments. This reduces the bandwidth required for data transfer, optimizes telecommunications infrastructure and lowers costs.
Lightsand G3 series has enhanced high availability features so it can operate uninterrupted in the most demanding environments. It can adapt to any protocol, Fibre Channel, FICON, IP/Ethernet so it’s a universal solution for modern businesses that need scalable future proof infrastructure. And Lightsand’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in these machines which deliver high performance while reducing power consumption by up to 30% making IT greener. Eyal Bashan – Lightsand Product Manager said, “This new generation of Lightsand machines accelerates long distance data transfer to unprecedented levels, so businesses can replicate data even faster. This enhances disaster recovery and overall data protection by moving critical information across geographically dispersed locations faster and more reliable.”
The G3 HCi-1248 series is more than just a technological evolution, it’s a testament to Lightsand’s commitment to solving the challenges businesses face in managing complex data environments. By combining industry leading innovation with customer focus, Lightsand sets the standard for SAN connectivity and data protection. Now available to deploy, the G3 HCi-1248 series is ready to empower businesses across industries, banking, telecommunications, healthcare and energy to unlock new possibilities in data management.
For more information, visit www.lightsand.com.
About LightSand:
LightSand has been at the forefront of data connectivity innovation for over two decades. Specializing in SAN extension solutions, the company’s pioneering technologies, FC/FICON Extenders and compression systems drive digital transformation across industries worldwide. LightSand delivers sustainable high performance solutions to help businesses thrive in a data driven world.
Connect with them: www.lightsand.com
