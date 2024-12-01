Suzanna Lindstahl, "Longevity With Biohacking": The Bestseller on How to Slow Down Aging and Optimize Your Health
The Secrets to Youth and Anti-Aging to Improve Health and Slow Down Aging
Milano, Italy, December 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- We all recognize that we live in a fast-paced world, overwhelmed by stress and a lack of time. What many may not realize is that it’s possible to reverse this trend through increased awareness and health education.
For all those who want to take control of their health and change their destiny, Suzanna Lindstahl’s book, "Longevity With Biohacking: The Secrets To Youth and Anti-Aging To Improve Health And Slow Down Aging," is released today by Bruno Editore. In this book, the author shares practical and innovative tools to slow down or reverse the aging process through the best Anti-Aging and Biohacking strategies.
“My book is a practical guide, a handbook full of ideas and suggestions, ranging from ancient wisdom to modern science and the latest innovative trends in Biohacking”, says Suzanna Lindstahl, the author. “I aim to guide readers in making healthier and more conscious choices in their everyday lives by adopting preventive strategies to achieve and/or maintain good physical and mental health.”
According to the author, stepping out of one’s comfort zone is essential for taking control of one’s health. Suzanna Lindstahl’s book offers many insights and ideas based on the belief that embarking on a journey to achieve one’s goals will pay off.
The author highlights a dramatic situation where people’s health is deteriorating, with individuals becoming ill more frequently and at younger ages. Some of the causes she points out include poor diet and an unhealthy lifestyle, processed foods, stress, a sedentary lifestyle, and exposure to chemicals, stresses Giacomo Bruno, the book’s publisher. “Suzanna Lindstahl’s goal is to promote greater awareness and improve health and overall well-being, not just for ourselves but for future generations as well.”
“I chose to work with Giacomo Bruno because he is a person of great charisma and expertise, and his passion and dedication to what he does are evident,” the author concludes. “Writing a book is a challenging journey, but with the Bruno Editore team, I always found the support and help I needed.”
The book is available on Amazon at this link: https://amzn.to/4fm5UGb
Suzanna Lindstahl, born in Helsinki in 1965, holds a diploma in Psychosomatic Naturopathy and specializes in Holistic Nutrition, Gut Health, Anti-Aging and Longevity strategies. She adopts a holistic approach that integrates Neuroscience, Biohacking, Epigenetics, Cellular Biology, Quantum Physics, Frequency Therapies, and Energy Medicine. She is trained in Psych-K, NLP, Hypnotherapy, Radiesthesia, and Radionics, and is also a Face Yoga Instructor. Passionate about Transcendental Meditation, Yoga, Qigong, Ayurveda, and TCM, Suzanna is dedicated to improving people’s health and well-being from a 360-degree perspective, promoting a healthy and conscious lifestyle. Website: https://suzannalindstahl.com/
Giacomo Bruno, born in 1977, is an electronic engineer, referred to by the press as "the father of ebooks" for bringing ebooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore, 9 years before Amazon and other publishers. He is the author of 34 Bestsellers on personal growth and the publisher of over 1,100 books on personal and professional development topics. He is considered the leading expert on Artificial Intelligence applied to publishing and is Italy's most famous "book influencer" because every book he promotes or publishes becomes the #1 Bestseller on Amazon within hours. He is followed by TV, news programs, and the national press. For more information: https://www.brunoeditore.it
