Local Web Design Agency, Nerdy South Inc., Named Palm Bay's Best Small Business of the Year
Nerdy South Inc., a leading web design and digital marketing agency serving businesses in Palm Bay and the surrounding areas, was been named Palm Bay's Small Business of the Year by the Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious award recognizes Nerdy South's outstanding contributions to the local business community, its commitment to client success, and its innovative approach to web design and digital marketing.
Nerdy South Inc (https://www.nerdysouthinc.com), a leading web design and digital marketing agency serving businesses in Brevard County, has been named Palm Bay's Small Business of the Year by the Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious award recognizes Nerdy South's outstanding contributions to the local business community, its commitment to client success, and its innovative approach to web design and digital marketing.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized as Palm Bay's Best Small Business of the Year! We're passionate about helping businesses grow online, and seeing our local clients success is the real award. We love this community and are so grateful for the support." - Brandon DuBois, Owner
Nerdy South Inc. has a proven track record of helping businesses of all sizes establish a strong online presence and achieve their marketing goals. Their team of experts specializes in creating user-friendly websites, developing effective SEO strategies, and managing engaging social media campaigns that drive results.
For example, Nerdy South Inc. has consistently delivered a 600-750% return on ad spend (ROAS) for Sanity Jewelry, a Brevard-county based jewelry company, managing a monthly ad budget of approximately $50,000. They also increased Sanity Jewelry's organic traffic from around 4,000 monthly visitors to a peak of 32,000 unique visitors and boosted their Google search rankings from 148 keywords on the front page to more than 1,400. They've also helped a variety of other companies both locally and nationally, using artificial intelligence tools and data-driven decisions to turn the concept of search engine optimization and web design into a science.
This award further solidifies Nerdy South Inc.'s position as a leader in the Brevard County web design and digital marketing landscape.
Brandon DuBois
(321) 914-0035
https://www.nerdysouthinc.com
