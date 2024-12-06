SolarCraft Introduces Ductless Heat Pumps for Marin, Sonoma and Napa Homes -Revolutionizing Home Comfort in the North Bay
SolarCraft Celebrates 40 Years of Sustainability with the Introduction of Ductless Heat Pumps. SolarCraft, a leading provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, is thrilled to announce the addition of ductless heat pump systems to its suite of energy-efficient home solutions. This innovative offering marks another milestone in SolarCraft’s commitment to providing sustainable, locally tailored energy solutions.
Novato, CA, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ductless heat pumps are a cutting-edge option for year-round home comfort, offering both heating and cooling powered entirely by electricity. Unlike traditional HVAC systems, ductless heat pumps are highly efficient and allow for room-by-room temperature control—ideal for the unique climate and energy needs of North Bay residents.
When paired with SolarCraft’s industry-leading solar panels and battery storage solutions, ductless heat pumps offer unmatched benefits. They run on clean, renewable electricity generated by solar panels, reducing energy bills and dependence on the grid. With battery storage, stored solar energy can power heat pumps at night or during outages, ensuring reliable comfort. Together, these technologies create a sustainable system that lowers greenhouse gas emissions while providing year-round heating and cooling efficiency.
As a locally owned and operated business, SolarCraft is uniquely positioned to understand the region’s climate and energy priorities. With expert installation and a commitment to exceptional service, SolarCraft has helped thousands of families and businesses transition to clean, sustainable energy.
“Celebrating 40 years of serving this incredible community is a true honor,” said Phil Alwitt, CEO of SolarCraft. “The addition of ductless heat pumps to our offerings underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that help our neighbors lead more energy-efficient lives. We’re excited to bring this new technology to Marin, Sonoma, and Napa homes as part of our mission to create a cleaner, greener future."
SolarCraft invites homeowners to learn more about the benefits of combining ductless heat pumps with solar energy and battery storage. With state and federal incentives available, now is the perfect time to upgrade to a cleaner, more efficient home
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including solar, battery storage and energy efficient heat pump heating & air conditioning. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay.
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
