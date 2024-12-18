DealPoint Merrill Acquires a Portion of the Crossings at Westland Shopping Center, Michigan
Woodland Hills, CA, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DealPoint Merrill, a prominent commercial real estate investment and development firm, has announced the acquisition of a portion of the Crossings at Westland Shopping Center, a 126,700-square-foot retail property located in Westland, Michigan.
Nestled within a bustling residential and retail corridor along Southern I-275, the shopping center is strategically positioned in one of Michigan's rapidly growing cities. The property benefits from its proximity to major thoroughfares, including Warren Road and I-275, offering seamless connectivity to key destinations such as the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and downtown Detroit. Surrounding amenities include established retail shops, restaurants, and recreational facilities, further enhancing the site's appeal.
Westland’s diverse economic base is supported by leading employers like General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Domino’s Pizza, and US Farathane. This strong economic foundation, combined with the city’s steady residential and commercial expansion, underscores the growth potential of the area.
DealPoint Merrill plans to commence the property's redevelopment in the first quarter of 2025. This project represents the company's fifth project in Michigan, highlighting its ongoing commitment to transforming retail in high-growth regions.
The acquisition was led by David Frank, CEO of DealPoint Merrill, with Sterling McGregor, President, managing due diligence. Jason Limbert and Tyler Bendicksen played integral roles in the acquisition and underwriting process.
About DealPoint Merrill:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill specializes in value-added real estate opportunities and sponsors real estate investment offerings. The company’s senior management and shareholders have collectively managed the acquisition, refinancing, and sale of major real estate assets exceeding $1 billion, including significant development and redevelopment projects.
For more information, visit our website at: www.dealpointmerrill.com.
Danielle Haney
818-887-9797
http://www.dealpointmerrill.com
