Giving Back to the Denver Community
Denver, CO, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- During the month of November, Oracle Acquisitions is proud to announce the successful completion of its Turkey Drive, providing over 25 frozen turkeys to Denver Rescue Mission. The Rescue Mission helps to put pre-assembled Thanksgiving meals on the tables of local families in need this Thanksgiving season. The initiative has made a significant impact on the community, ensuring that families can enjoy a warm meal together this holiday season.
Recognizing the challenges many local families face during the holidays, owner of Oracle Acquisitions, spearheaded the turkey drive as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.
"We wanted to do something meaningful this holiday season," said Noah Dubale. "Thanksgiving is a time for families to come together and share a meal, and we felt it was important to help ensure that everyone in our community had the opportunity to enjoy that tradition, no matter their circumstances. We are overwhelmed by the support we've received from our customers and partners, and we're excited to continue making a difference in the years to come."
“This event was a true reflection of the spirit of our community,” said Anthony Copeland, another director in the office. “It was heartwarming to see so many people come together to ensure that no one had to go without a Thanksgiving meal. It’s a reminder that small businesses like Oracle Acquisitions can make a huge impact.”
Oracle Acquisitions plans to continue its charitable initiatives in the future, with hopes of expanding the turkey drive next year to reach even more families. In the meantime, the company encourages community members to stay involved through other donation opportunities and upcoming events.
For more information about Oracle Acquisitions or to learn how you can contribute to future charitable efforts, visit www.oracleacquisitons.com
Recognizing the challenges many local families face during the holidays, owner of Oracle Acquisitions, spearheaded the turkey drive as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.
"We wanted to do something meaningful this holiday season," said Noah Dubale. "Thanksgiving is a time for families to come together and share a meal, and we felt it was important to help ensure that everyone in our community had the opportunity to enjoy that tradition, no matter their circumstances. We are overwhelmed by the support we've received from our customers and partners, and we're excited to continue making a difference in the years to come."
“This event was a true reflection of the spirit of our community,” said Anthony Copeland, another director in the office. “It was heartwarming to see so many people come together to ensure that no one had to go without a Thanksgiving meal. It’s a reminder that small businesses like Oracle Acquisitions can make a huge impact.”
Oracle Acquisitions plans to continue its charitable initiatives in the future, with hopes of expanding the turkey drive next year to reach even more families. In the meantime, the company encourages community members to stay involved through other donation opportunities and upcoming events.
For more information about Oracle Acquisitions or to learn how you can contribute to future charitable efforts, visit www.oracleacquisitons.com
Contact
Oracle AcquisitionsContact
Ashley Young
720-706-9345
https://www.oracleacquisitions.com/
Ashley Young
720-706-9345
https://www.oracleacquisitions.com/
Categories