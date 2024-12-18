The Debrief Project Announces Plans for a Documentary Film Honoring the Heroes of the Battle of Baqubah, Iraq
Compelling Stories from Soldiers, Leaders, and Families to be Captured in Time for 20-Year Anniversary of a Hard-Fought Victory
Daytona Beach, FL, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Debrief Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the voices and stories of veterans, has announced an ambitious new initiative: the creation of a documentary film chronicling the extraordinary sacrifices and resilience of U.S. forces during the Battle of Baqubah, a pivotal conflict fought during the Iraq Troop Surge in 2007.
The documentary, which aims to premiere during the 20-year reunion of the battle on Memorial Day weekend 2027, will tell the powerful stories of soldiers, leaders, and Gold Star family members from across the Army, including units from the 1st Cavalry Division, 2nd Infantry Division, and 82nd Airborne Division — specifically the 1-12 Cavalry "Chargers," 5-20 Infantry "Sykes’ Regulars," and 1-82 "Wolfpack" Attack and Reconnaissance Battalion. The reunion will be held in Dallas, TX or Fort Moore, GA, where the film will serve as the centerpiece of a solemn commemoration.
“The Battle of Baqubah was a turning point in the Troop Surge, one that came at a staggering cost in U.S. casualties and equipment,” said Bobby Colella, retired First Sergeant and Founder and President of The Debrief Project. “But through their sacrifice and determination, our forces defeated the insurgency, paving the way for security and stability for Iraqi civilians. This documentary will honor their struggle and ensure their stories are never forgotten.”
A Battle of Sacrifice and Resilience
The Battle of Baqubah was one of the most significant and hard-fought campaigns during Operation Iraqi Freedom. U.S. forces faced relentless insurgents, widespread destruction, and devastating losses in lives and equipment, including dozens of M1 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and Strykers. Despite the odds, the troops’ unwavering resolve led to the defeat of the insurgency.
Their victory came at a high price but brought transformative change to the region. Security and stability were restored, and for Iraqi civilians, the battle’s outcome meant access to clean water, electricity, functioning schools, and reopened shops. A fledgling government and police force began to take root, offering hope for a brighter future.
Documenting a Legacy
Over the past year, The Debrief Project has traveled across the country conducting in-depth debriefs with soldiers, aviators, sniper team leaders, commanders, and senior noncommissioned officers, as well as Gold Star families. These stories, combined with memoirs, photos, videos, maps, and artifacts, will form the backbone of a compelling documentary.
The film will provide a profound look into the heroism and sacrifices of those who served, while also educating policymakers, future military leaders, and the American public about the significance of the battle.
A Call to Action
The Debrief Project is seeking partnerships, sponsorships, and community support to bring this critical documentary to life. Contributions will help ensure that the stories of the Battle of Baqubah are preserved for future generations.
Looking Ahead
The documentary will premiere during the 20-year reunion, offering veterans, families, and supporters a chance to reflect on the battle’s legacy and honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
About The Debrief Project:
The Debrief Project: History and Healing is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans to share, document, and preserve their wartime experiences. By harnessing the power of technology and storytelling, the organization connects veterans, families, and future generations to the lessons and legacies of service.
For more information about The Debrief Project, its mission, or how to support the documentary initiative, visit https://www.debriefproject.org or contact Bobby Colella at bobby@debriefproject.org.
Contact
The Debrief ProjectContact
Bobby Colella
386-366-4803
www.debriefproject.org
bobby1sg@yahoo.com
