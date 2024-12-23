Patrick Henry College Announces Alumnus Chris Baldacci Has Been Selected as Law Clerk for the Supreme Court of the United States
Purcellville, VA, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Henry College (PHC) alumnus Chris Baldacci has been selected to clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas for the 2026 term. Baldacci is PHC’s 6th graduate to serve as a clerk for a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. This hire comes on the heels of 2014 graduate Claire Cahill’s July 2023 clerkship for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Baldacci shares, “I am incredibly privileged to serve as a law clerk for Justice Thomas. He is a man of unshakeable character and one of the most important Justices to ever serve on the Supreme Court — it will be an honor to work for him. I also credit Patrick Henry College with setting me up for success in law school. It was at PHC that I first cut my teeth on constitutional law, learned how to hone a strong argument, and thought deeply about the foundations of law and government.”
About Chris Baldacci
Baldacci graduated with highest honors from PHC with a degree in Government in May 2019. He is a two-time American Moot Court Association National Champion, one of four PHC graduates with that distinction. Baldacci is a 2022 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law where he and teammate Michael Patton (PHC '19) took first place in the 93rd William Minor Lile Moot Court Competition. He was also chosen to be an articles editor on the prestigious Virginia Law Review. Baldacci previously clerked for Judge Neomi Rao of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Judge Jerry E. Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and he is currently an associate working at Williams & Connolly in Washington, D.C.
About Patrick Henry College
Founded just 24 years ago, PHC is already numbered among the top colleges and universities in the nation. Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, PHC is an intercollegiate forensics powerhouse with an unmatched record of 13 national moot court championships within an 18-year period with the American Moot Court Association and consistently ranks in the top 1% in the nation in Mock Trial and Debate.
In January 2022 PHC alumnus Simon Sefzik (’21) became the youngest senator on record in Washington state history when he was appointed by the Whatcom County Council to represent the 42nd legislative district. Just last month, Gabe Evans (’09) defeated Democratic Representative Yadira Caraveo for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District becoming PHC’s first-ever graduate to be elected to the House of Representatives.
Patrick Henry College’s pre-law advising program and its students’ LSAT averages are among the best in the nation with graduates accepted and thriving at top-tier law schools and is a top feeder school for White House and Capitol Hill internships. Additionally, PHC’s Strategic Intelligence in National Security program has been awarded the International Association for Intelligence Education (IAFIE) certification and is a pipeline to graduate success at the FBI, CIA, and the Department of Homeland Security. PHC is the only Christian institution with this distinction and only the second undergraduate program in the nation to obtain this certification.
The unique fusion of three distinctives sets Patrick Henry College apart from any other college in the world.
1. High Academic Rigor
2. Fidelity to the Spirit of the American Founding
3. Unwavering Biblical Worldview
PHC prepares its graduates to make immediate and enduring impact “for Christ and for Liberty.”
