Captivate Designs Wins Gold and Bronze at the Horizon Interactive Awards
Captivate Designs, a leading web design and digital marketing agency, has been honored with Gold and Bronze awards at the 23rd Annual Horizon Interactive Awards. Recognized for their work on the Next Level Construction website, these awards highlight Captivate Designs' commitment to innovative, user-friendly, and high-performing digital solutions that help clients succeed in a competitive online landscape.
New York, NY, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Captivate Designs, a leading web design and digital marketing company specializing in website redesign, SEO and Google Ads, is proud to announce its recognition at the 23rd Annual Horizon Interactive Awards. The prestigious competition, which celebrates the best in interactive media production, awarded Captivate Designs a Gold Award in the category Websites - Responsive / Mobile Design for their work on the Next Level Construction website, and a Bronze Award in the category Websites - Professional Services for their work on the Next Level Construction website.
"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by the Horizon Interactive Awards for our commitment to innovative design and digital marketing excellence," said Nicole McCullum, CEO of Captivate Designs. "These awards reflect our team's dedication to creating responsive, user-friendly websites that help our clients succeed in a digital-first world."
The 23rd annual Horizon Interactive Awards competition attracted nearly 500 entries from around the globe, including countries such as Canada, Chile, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Spain, Turkey, and the UK.
An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds, evaluated nearly 60 categories across a variety of media types, including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video, email, and more. The 2024 winning entries represent the best of the best in interactive media solutions from top agencies, designers, producers, and developers worldwide.
"This year’s competition was a brilliant display of craftsmanship and innovation by digital creators from all over the world," said Mike Sauce, Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. "The diversity of work showcased in this competition was outstanding, with a perfect blend of art, storytelling, innovation, and technical excellence."
Captivate Designs award-winning work is a testament to the company's expertise in delivering cutting-edge digital experiences that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality.
The Horizon Interactive Awards is in its 23rd season and has become a hallmark of excellence in interactive media. Since its inception in 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from over 50 countries worldwide, with only the very best being recognized.
For more information on the Horizon Interactive Awards, visit www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.
About Captivate Designs
Captivate Designs is a web design and digital marketing agency based in New York City. Specializing in SEO, Google Ads, and conversion-driven web design, Captivate Designs helps businesses increase their online visibility and drive customer engagement. With a team of experienced designers, developers, and digital marketers, Captivate Designs builds custom solutions that deliver measurable results.
About the Horizon Interactive Awards
The Horizon Interactive Awards is a leading international competition established in 2001 to recognize excellence in interactive media production. The awards showcase the industry's finest web design, mobile apps, video, advertising, and other digital media. Winning entries are recognized for their innovation, creativity, and technical excellence.
For Press Information Contact
Nicole McCullum
Captivate Designs
Phone: 877-877-4936
Email: info@captivatedesigns.com
Website: www.captivatedesigns.com
