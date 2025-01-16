PARIS Announces Renewed Partnership with Italian Business Intelligence & Analytics Firm
Doylestown, PA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PARIS Technologies International, Inc., developer of a software suite for Collaborative FP&A and other performance management solutions, has launched a strategic partnership with Frêney, an Italian firm with long-established experience in creating business intelligence, analytics and planning applications.
“PARIS is fortunate to be working again with Sergio Panseri, the owner-director of Frêney. He has created FP&A and other solutions for a variety of Italian businesses, including some at world-recognized Italian brands,” said Jack Guarneri, PARIS’s director of channel management.
Panseri commented that, “PARIS Technologies Inc. has been developing advanced applications for data management, business intelligence, analytics, and executive reporting since the 1990s. I am pleased to be featuring their technology, knowing that my customers can deploy innovative solutions that will enhance their organizational productivity and profitability via data-driven decision-making.”
PARIS and Panseri began their collaboration in the late 1990s based on PARIS’s predecessor corporate performance management software, which also enabled collaborative planning, analytics and reporting through use of the everyday Excel spreadsheet front-end. In the ensuing years Frêney created applications based on PARIS software for businesses as varied as an energy supplier, a diversified holding company and a famous sports-car manufacturer with offices in both the Italy, Germany, and the U.S.
Panseri note that, “PARIS is now offering even more high-performing and technologically advanced solutions, which will benefit small and medium-sized enterprises in Italy, as well the larger companies that we work with throughout Europe. PARIS’s suite of tools enables connectivity to all types of back-end databases and applications, while expanding dynamic connectivity not only from Excel—using PowerExcel—but also from Power BI and virtually all user front-ends.”
With expertise in controlling, finance, analytics and web development, Frêney prides itself on a multidisciplinary approach that, “helps people at every level in the organization to obtain the relevant information for making better decisions.”
“In a complex and unpredictable world, we are strongly focused on high quality of our services that deliver state-of-the-art solutions via tailor-made models, to collect, analyze and share true business intelligence. That is the best way to ensure our customers’ overall future success,” Panseri said.
“PARIS could not be working with a better partner than Frêney in Italy and indeed throughout Europe. Our skill sets and goals are aligned, and we have a strong history of making customers more productive and profitable,” Guarneri added.
“As they say in Italian—Avanti!—PARIS and Frêney and are planning for a very good 2025!”
To learn more about PARIS Technologies, Inc., please visit www.paristech.com.
To learn more about Frêney, please visit www.freney.com.
Contact
