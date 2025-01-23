Viral Video Editors Announces Merger with Elevator Studios, Names New CEO
Viral Video Editors (VVE) has announced a merger with Elevator Studios, appointing Roger Rojas as the new CEO. This strategic partnership combines VVE's viral video expertise with Elevator's extensive influencer network, aiming to transform social media content creation. Industry veterans, including Elevator's founder Dan Fleyshman, will lead the merged entity, while VVE co-founders Chris Winfield and Jen Gottlieb continue to guide its strategic direction. The merger enhances VVE's editing servi
Los Angeles, CA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Viral Video Editors (VVE), the leading viral video editing company, today announced a strategic merger with Elevator Studios, along with the appointment of Roger Rojas as Chief Executive Officer.
This merger unites VVE's expertise in creating viral social media content with Elevator Studios' extensive network of over 3,500 influencers and proven track record in managing high-impact social media marketing campaigns. The combination is set to revolutionize how brands and creators approach social media content creation and distribution.
The merged entity will be led by industry veterans including Dan Fleyshman, founder of Elevator Studios and the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history. Fleyshman's track record includes building multiple multi-million dollar companies and managing successful marketing campaigns for major brands through Elevator Studios.
VVE co-founders Chris Winfield and Jen Gottlieb will continue to provide strategic direction. Winfield, recognized as a leading media strategist and AI growth expert, has been featured in major publications including The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Forbes. Gottlieb, a renowned branding expert and former Broadway performer, has helped countless entrepreneurs and executives increase their visibility and influence through strategic media placements. Together, they've built one of the industry's most successful personal branding and media agencies.
"This merger represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional video content that drives real results for our clients," said Roger Rojas, incoming CEO of Viral Video Editors. "By combining our capabilities with Elevator Studios' influential network, we're creating a powerhouse in social media content creation and distribution."
The merger will enhance VVE's current offering of custom, human-powered editing services for platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, while incorporating Elevator Studios' proven expertise in influencer marketing and event production.
For more information about this merger or to learn about Viral Video Editors' services, visit viralvideoeditors.com.
About Viral Video Editors
Viral Video Editors is a premier video editing service specializing in creating engaging social media content that converts and goes viral. With a team of expert editors and storytellers, VVE transforms raw footage into compelling content optimized for social media success.
About Elevator Studios
Elevator Studio is a production and digital marketing agency that helps media companies and brands connect with consumers through impactful engagement. The team collaborates with clients on growth strategies, resonant messaging, and memorable brand experiences. Led by CEO Joey Carson, Elevator Studio is based in Los Angeles.
This merger unites VVE's expertise in creating viral social media content with Elevator Studios' extensive network of over 3,500 influencers and proven track record in managing high-impact social media marketing campaigns. The combination is set to revolutionize how brands and creators approach social media content creation and distribution.
The merged entity will be led by industry veterans including Dan Fleyshman, founder of Elevator Studios and the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history. Fleyshman's track record includes building multiple multi-million dollar companies and managing successful marketing campaigns for major brands through Elevator Studios.
VVE co-founders Chris Winfield and Jen Gottlieb will continue to provide strategic direction. Winfield, recognized as a leading media strategist and AI growth expert, has been featured in major publications including The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Forbes. Gottlieb, a renowned branding expert and former Broadway performer, has helped countless entrepreneurs and executives increase their visibility and influence through strategic media placements. Together, they've built one of the industry's most successful personal branding and media agencies.
"This merger represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional video content that drives real results for our clients," said Roger Rojas, incoming CEO of Viral Video Editors. "By combining our capabilities with Elevator Studios' influential network, we're creating a powerhouse in social media content creation and distribution."
The merger will enhance VVE's current offering of custom, human-powered editing services for platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, while incorporating Elevator Studios' proven expertise in influencer marketing and event production.
For more information about this merger or to learn about Viral Video Editors' services, visit viralvideoeditors.com.
About Viral Video Editors
Viral Video Editors is a premier video editing service specializing in creating engaging social media content that converts and goes viral. With a team of expert editors and storytellers, VVE transforms raw footage into compelling content optimized for social media success.
About Elevator Studios
Elevator Studio is a production and digital marketing agency that helps media companies and brands connect with consumers through impactful engagement. The team collaborates with clients on growth strategies, resonant messaging, and memorable brand experiences. Led by CEO Joey Carson, Elevator Studio is based in Los Angeles.
Contact
Viral Video EditorsContact
Sofia Waissmann
(347) 757-4503
https://viralvideoeditors.com/
Sofia Waissmann
(347) 757-4503
https://viralvideoeditors.com/
Categories