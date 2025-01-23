Viral Video Editors Announces Merger with Elevator Studios, Names New CEO

Viral Video Editors (VVE) has announced a merger with Elevator Studios, appointing Roger Rojas as the new CEO. This strategic partnership combines VVE's viral video expertise with Elevator's extensive influencer network, aiming to transform social media content creation. Industry veterans, including Elevator's founder Dan Fleyshman, will lead the merged entity, while VVE co-founders Chris Winfield and Jen Gottlieb continue to guide its strategic direction. The merger enhances VVE's editing servi