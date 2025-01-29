aka Associates Announces New Puzzle Book For Kids
Celebrate National Puzzle Day (January 29) Every Day with Word Fun Riddles & Crisscross Puzzles from Puzzle Master Helene Hovanec
Chicago, IL, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Word Fun Riddles & Crisscross Puzzles is a new book in the Dynamic Duos series that will delight those who love solving hilarious riddles. The puzzles in this book will sharpen minds and bring words to life.
Join Puzzle Pooch and puzzle master Helene Hovanec on a journey to solve puzzles and learn new words at the same time. Word Fun Riddles & Crisscross Puzzles: Dynamic Duos contains 50 puzzles and two books in one:
· Word fun riddles--Ridiculous riddles full of riddles and jokes. These puzzles are not only fun, but funny, too. Have fun with 25 word fun puzzles from “What do spiders eat with their hamburgers?” and “What would you get if you crossed a ghost and an elephant?” to “When is the ocean friendliest?”
· Crisscross puzzles — Unlike crosswords, there are no clues or numbers. All you need to do is just figure out how to fit all the words listed on the page into the correct spaces in the diagram, based on length and crossing letters. Have fun with 25 crisscross puzzles from “Sew What?” and “Let’s Dance!” to “Exotic Colors” and “Summertime.”
According to Emily-Jane Hills Orford of Readers's Favorite, this book is "A great resource packed with hours of entertainment." Unlike apps, which can sometimes lead to passive engagement or overstimulation, physical puzzles encourage deep, meaningful learning.
Kids will feel an incredible sense of accomplishment with each puzzle they solve — a reward that lasts far beyond the page.
Helene Hovanec has been hooked on puzzles since she was six years old. She is a former elementary school teacher and is the author of more than 60 puzzle books. Helene is the creator of Dynamic DoubleCross and Plus One puzzles and the producer of Puzzles4Kids for King Features.
aka Associates collaborates with authors and organizations to create best-selling books and book series. Our coloring books, picture books, puzzle books, and quote books have been recognized with numerous awards.
Visit akabooks.com for more information.
