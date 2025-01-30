Project K-9 Hero and Redbarn Pet Products Announce Exciting New Partnership to Support Retired Police and Military Working Dogs
Project K-9 Hero, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting retired Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs, is proud to announce a new partnership with Redbarn Pet Products, a leader in premium pet food and treats.
Whitwell, TN, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Project K-9 Hero, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting retired Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs, is proud to announce a new partnership with Redbarn Pet Products, a leader in premium pet food and treats. This collaboration will enhance the well-being of retired K-9 Heroes by providing high-quality nutrition and vital support to the dogs who have served our country and communities.
“Our organization is extremely proud to partner with Redbarn Pet Products, a company that shares our commitment to ensuring that retired K-9 Heroes receive the food and care they deserve after their faithful commitment to our communities and country,” said Jason Johnson, Founder and CEO of Project K-9 Hero. “These brave K-9's have dedicated their lives to serving our nation with valor and distinction. With Redbarn’s generous support, we can continue to provide them with the high-quality nutrition their bodies require in retirement and during their senior years.”
Redbarn Pet Products, known for its commitment to pet health and safety, sees this partnership as an opportunity to give back to the Heroes who have protected and served alongside law enforcement and military personnel.
At Redbarn, it was important for us to partner with a non-profit organization that shares our values and commitment to animal welfare,” said Eric Tiller, President of Redbarn. “Becoming the official dog food sponsor for Project K-9 Hero allows us to support their incredible mission of honoring and caring for retired Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs. Through this partnership, we hope to drive greater awareness about these heroic animals and the vital role they play in keeping our communities safe.”
In this collaboration, both Project K-9 Hero and Redbarn Pet Products are committed to developing a strong and lasting partnership. Together, both organizations aim to build a meaningful relationship that continues to support retired working dogs in the long term, ensuring they receive the care and recognition they deserve.
For more information about Project K-9 Hero and its mission, visit www.projectk9hero.org. To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products and its commitment to pet wellness, visit www.redbarn.com.
Contact
Jenny Ramirez
1-800-775-3849
redbarn.com
