Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Announces LOI for Strategic Investment in ShieldCom
Moon Equity Holdings is announcing and LOI for their first strategic investment with Shieldcom, helping Shieldcom grow and marking Moon Equity Holdings' initial step into the defense industry.
Delray Beach, FL, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI), a company focusing on acquisitions in the AI and software development space, is pleased to announce a letter of intent for a strategic investment to acquire a 25% stake in ShieldCom, a Delaware-based defense contractor specializing in advanced tactical communications and applications for national security.
This investment will mark Moon Equity Holdings' strategic entry into the defense sector, aligning with its mission to diversify and expand its portfolio into high-growth industries. The capital infusion will support ShieldCom's ongoing development of next-generation communications hardware and software, enhancing secure and reliable communication solutions for national defense.
ShieldCom is renowned for providing customized, fail-safe communication solutions designed for maximum reliability. Their mission is to build a reliable and secure communication solution featuring encrypted, interoperable, and interference-resistant technology resilient across various terrains and conditions.
"Our investment in ShieldCom will represent a significant step in diversifying our portfolio and entering the defense sector," said Steven Marshall CEO of Moon Equity Holdings Corp. "ShieldCom's innovative approach to secure communications aligns with our vision of investing in cutting-edge technologies that fill current critical gaps and have a meaningful impact. We are excited to support their mission and contribute to advancements in national defense solutions."
This strategic partnership is expected to leverage Moon Equity Holdings’ resources to accelerate ShieldCom’s growth and innovation in defense communications technology. By investing in ShieldCom, Moon Equity Holdings positions itself at the forefront of technological advancements in the defense sector, aiming to deliver value to shareholders and stakeholders alike.
“ShieldCom is excited to join forces with Moon Equity Holdings, marking a significant milestone in our growth. This investment will accelerate the advancement of our secure, resilient communication technologies, enhancing both hardware and software capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our federal, state, and commercial clients. With this capital, we will expand our R&D efforts, refine our product offerings, and scale deployment to support mission-critical operations in the most challenging environments. Moon Equities’ commitment reinforces our vision of setting the standard for next-generation secure communications infrastructure,” stated Paul Temple, ShieldCom CEO.
About Moon Equity Holdings Corp.
Moon Equity Holdings Corp. is a public company (OTC: MONI) that focuses on acquisitions in the AI, hardware and Software development space, The company’s goal is to enhance the profitability of these acquired entities, thus increasing shareholder value.
About ShieldCom
ShieldCom is an advanced tactical communications and applications company serving military, domestic and foreign ally clients. They provide customized, fail-safe communication solutions designed for maximum reliability, aiming to establish themselves as a leader in federal communication technology.
www.shieldcoms.com
Contact:
Steven Marshall, CEO
Moon Equity Holdings Corp. – contact@moonequitycorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
