Love, Law, Legacy Documentary Short Highlights Florida’s Trailblazing Black Legal Pioneers
Tampa, FL, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The powerful new 10-minute documentary short Love, Law, Legacy will premiere on February 22, 2025, at the Cooley Law School Black Law Students Association's Annual Black History Month Ball. This compelling film, created by Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick, a lawyer, professor, and passionate advocate for Black history, spotlights the groundbreaking achievements of Florida’s Black legal pioneers.
The documentary pays tribute to:
Justice Peggy L. Quince – The first Black woman to serve on the Florida Supreme Court.
Delano S. Stewart – The first Black attorney in the Hillsborough County Public Defender’s Office and founder of Florida's first racially integrated law firm.
Arthenia L. Joyner – The longest-serving woman attorney in Florida, the first Black female attorney in Hillsborough County, and the first Black attorney in Polk County.
Donald R. Odom – The first Black attorney at the City of St. Petersburg’s City Attorney’s Office and one of the first Black County Attorneys for Hillsborough County.
The film, edited by Tamika R. Guishard, draws from the larger project "Journey to Esquire: An Oral History." Guishard, an alumna of NYU Tisch Graduate Film and Social Studies educator, utilizes her civic engagement and strategic communications acumen to convey this topic's urgency. Her company, Guishard Films, is a holistic media organization that partners with institutions and forward thinkers to craft immersive visual experiences through an equity-focused lens.
Love, Law, Legacy delivers a timely message about justice, representation, and the critical contributions of Black lawyers, elected officials, and judges. Its concise format makes it ideal for events and provides a powerful tool to inspire dialogue and reflection in ongoing national conversations about equity and diversity.
Following its premiere, the film will also be submitted to film festivals. Organizations interested in featuring this short documentary at their events can contact Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick at info@joselinehardrick.com for more information.
About the Creator:
Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick is an attorney and law professor dedicated to preserving and promoting honest and compelling history. She is the visionary behind the Strategic Legal Empowerment Partnership that is Journey to Esquire® & Lawyerish® – a dynamic collaboration between a nonprofit and a for-profit entity, leveraging resources, expertise, and networks to maximize impact. Together, Journey to Esquire® and Lawyerish® are shaping the future of the legal profession by developing lawyers who lead, mentor, and inspire—one student at a time. Through innovative programs, mentorship, and professional development, they are empowering every legal journey, ensuring that aspiring attorneys from diverse backgrounds not only enter the profession but thrive in it. Please visit journeytoesquire.com for more information.
About the Storyteller:
Tamika R. Guishard is a soup-to-nuts media maven who leverages her skillset - from editing and screenwriting to producing and directing - for resonant narratives that help "level the playing field." A former middle school teacher and Park Ranger, she believes in the power of storytelling to activate change agents and ground topical conversations. Please visit guishardfilms.com for more information.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick
Founder
Lawyerish® & Journey to Esquire®
info@journeytoesquire.com
813-906-6361
