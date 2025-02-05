SkiesFifty and Catalsys Collaborate to Decarbonize Aviation Ground Operations and Advance Alternative Propulsion Solutions
SkiesFifty and Catalsys are proud to announce a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of innovative green power solutions for the aviation sector. This partnership will look to provide carbon-free electricity for aviation ground operations and advance research into alternative propulsion systems for aircraft.
Hartlepool, United Kingdom, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SkiesFifty and Catalsys are proud to announce a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of innovative green power solutions for the aviation sector. This partnership will combine SkiesFifty’s expertise in sustainable aviation investments with Catalsys’s technology to provide carbon-free electricity for aviation ground operations and advance research into alternative propulsion systems for aircraft.
The two companies will create and fund a joint venture to harness Catalsys’s patented generator fueled by green ammonia, paired with a portable ammonia cracker. This innovative solution enables constant reliable on-site production of green electricity from low-cost renewables, independent of grid connections, and at significantly lower costs than other zero-carbon alternatives. The technology’s compact, modular design fits within a standard shipping container, making it scalable and adaptable for various applications.
“The Catalsys technology offers a unique path to decarbonizing ground operations – an often overlooked yet vital part of a sustainable aviation ecosystem,” said Krishnan Narayanan, founding partner at SkiesFifty. “And beyond that, it shows enormous potential for alternative propulsion systems, and the most cost-effective hydrogen delivery that we have seen.”
The partnership focuses on two key areas:
Ground Operations Decarbonization: Deploying the Catalsys ammonia-cracking technology to generate zero-carbon electricity for electrifying airside and landside operations where grid connections are limited. Applications include charging electric ground vehicles (e.g., airfield equipment, rental cars, and buses) and powering ground power units for aircraft at stands. This solution offers airports a cost-effective and transformative pathway to decarbonization.
Exploring Alternative Propulsion for Aircraft: Advancing the Catalsys technology for onboard use, converting green ammonia into a fuel blend compatible with jet engines. Initial studies indicate this approach holds strong potential for both short-haul and long-haul aircraft, with minimal compromises on range and payload.
“This partnership allows us to scale our innovative green power technology and tackle some of aviation’s most important sustainability challenges,” said Kevin Fothergill, CEO at Catalsys. “Together with SkiesFifty’s sector expertise and network, we are creating a pathway to a more sustainable future for the industry.”
The agreement provides funding and resource for the joint venture, and combines Catalsys’s intellectual property and operational resources with SkiesFifty’s commercial expertise and accelerator program. It is also a precursor to SkiesFifty making a substantial investment in Catalsys’s parent company, subject to due diligence, underscoring the commitment and seriousness of both parties in delivering impactful, scalable solutions for the aviation industry.
About Catalsys
Catalsys provides affordable, off-grid green power solutions to meet the needs of modern industries. At the core of its innovation is a unique generator system fueled by a custom ammonia-hydrogen blend, paired with a portable ammonia cracking system, enabling efficient, scalable, and zero-carbon power production. Learn more at catalsys.com.
About SkiesFifty
SkiesFifty is a global investment company dedicated to accelerating aviation’s journey toward net-zero emissions while generating attractive returns for its investors. With a focus on sustainable aviation fuel, carbon removals, alternative propulsion, and more, SkiesFifty collaborates with leading innovators to drive transformative change. Learn more at skiesfifty.com.
