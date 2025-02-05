GiGi’s Playhouse & Harry Moon Books Unite to Launch an Inclusive Children's Chapter Book Highlighting Down Syndrome to Promote Kindness and Inclusion to Young Readers

GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, is thrilled to announce the release of “GiGi’s Journey,” a new collaborative book within the beloved Harry Moon Book series for 7-12 year-old readers. The new chapter book introduces GiGi, an 8th grader with Down Syndrome into the adventure filled, magical world of Harry Moon promoting kindness, inclusion and acceptance to young readers everywhere. The book is inspired by the real-life GiGi Gianni, the 22-year-old namesake of GiGi’s Playhouse.