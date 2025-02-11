North America's Largest Art, Design, & Collectibles Megashow DesignerCon Invites Brand Partners to Celebrate 20th Anniversary Show from November 14-16 in Las Vegas

DCon reaches network of 178+ million on Instagram and will yield an estimated $67 million in gross market value in Las Vegas in 2025, tapping into the $19 billion global market of art, toys, comics, prints, and digital collectibles. The show made its Las Vegas debut in 2024, garnering nearly 30,000 attendees and 500 vendors in the new locale. Brands interested in partnering with DesignerCon can visit sponsordcon.com/#contact.