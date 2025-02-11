North America's Largest Art, Design, & Collectibles Megashow DesignerCon Invites Brand Partners to Celebrate 20th Anniversary Show from November 14-16 in Las Vegas
DCon reaches network of 178+ million on Instagram and will yield an estimated $67 million in gross market value in Las Vegas in 2025, tapping into the $19 billion global market of art, toys, comics, prints, and digital collectibles. The show made its Las Vegas debut in 2024, garnering nearly 30,000 attendees and 500 vendors in the new locale. Brands interested in partnering with DesignerCon can visit sponsordcon.com/#contact.
Las Vegas, NV, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Following the tremendous success of its Las Vegas debut in 2024, DesignerCon (DCon), the world’s premiere art, design and collectibles megashow, will return to Las Vegas for its highly-anticipated 20th anniversary show at The Expo at World Market Center from November 14-16, 2025. DesignerCon is now seeking sponsorship partners for 2025. Brands may apply to work with DesignerCon for creative collaborations with world-renown talent, title sponsorship, stage programming, kids programming, hospitality, technology and experiences, consumer products, streaming, WiFi, and more. Past partners include Monster Energy, T-Mobile, VeVe, Sony Pictures Animation, Universal, Def Jam Recordings, Pop Mart, Tokidoki, MEDICOM TOY, Adobe, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, among others. If you are interested in partnering with DesignerCon, please visit sponsordcon.com.
The DCon network, including company partners and global artists, reaches over 178 million fans on Instagram annually, with nearly 75% of in-person attendees in the Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and millennial demographics. DesignerCon’s unique speaker programming and strong recurring partnerships with artists and top global collectible toy companies have built an extremely loyal fanbase for the show, with over 90% of fans extremely likely to return year-over-year. The show has been the world’s largest annual holiday arts event since 2006, with industry leaders like MEDICOM TOY trusting DesignerCon as their single North American event, partnering with DCon to release collabs and exclusives every year. DCon is also the largest sales event of the year for artists and brands who create licensed and original artworks, making it a premiere destination for artists and fans. Fine art, prints, and designer toys account for approximately 67% of vendor representation each year. DCon has also partnered with venues like Omega Mart, AREA15, OMNIA and TAO Nightclub for a variety of nightlife experiences in Las Vegas, a tradition the show plans to continue in 2025.
“Las Vegas is the perfect home for DesignerCon, blending a globally accessible city and world-class entertainment scene with our vibrant celebration of art, design, collectibles, and toys. As we mark the 20th anniversary of DesignerCon, we’re thrilled to return to The Expo at World Market Center from November 14-16, 2025, for our most exciting show yet,” said Ben Goretsky, Founder of DesignerCon. “This milestone is a testament to the incredible artists, vendors, sponsors, and passionate fans who have fueled DesignerCon’s growth over the past two decades. With Las Vegas drawing 115,000 visitors daily, we have an unparalleled opportunity to expand our audience while honoring our history and pushing the boundaries of what DesignerCon can be. We can’t wait to unveil new surprises, welcome new partners, and celebrate 20 years of creativity, innovation, and community like never before.”
DesignerCon made a strong debut in Las Vegas in November 2024 as the annual show relocated to its new home in Nevada following longtime growth in Anaheim, CA. DesignerCon 2024 drew nearly 30,000 attendees in its Las Vegas debut weekend, making its mark among the 115,000 average daily visitors to the city. The show featured approximately 500 vendors, more than half of whom were international artists, establishing DesignerCon within the city ahead of its 20th anniversary mega-show and growth in 2025.
The 2024 convention drew a diverse crowd of collectors, artists, and pop culture enthusiasts, including notable celebrities like the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and Labubu creator Kasing Lung. Attendees were immersed in a world of art, toys, collectibles, and cutting-edge designs. Highlights included 10 exclusive BE@RBRICK models from MEDICOM TOY, iconic drops from PopMart, and a continuation of the yearslong collaboration with the renowned digital collectibles platform, VeVe. Additionally, Flatstock hosted its 100th art show with a Las Vegas-themed exhibition featuring some of the world’s top poster artists. The event also featured speaker programming, including appearances from Meow Wolf Creative Director Kent Caldwell, iconic artist Shag, and Jane Fleischer Reid, granddaughter of Betty Boop animator Max Fleischer and expert on the restoration of his body of work.
For further information, please visit sponsordcon.com, designercon.com, or follow on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @designercon.
About DesignerCon (DCon)
DesignerCon is an annual art and design convention that smashes together collectible toys and designer goods with urban, underground and pop art! DCon is over 300,000 sq. ft. and features over 500 vendors, art & custom shows, live demonstrations, and much more. The show coordinators strive to provide a fun, safe, comfortable environment for fans, artists, and vendors to meet. Join us at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas from November 14-16th, 2025 for a weekend of fun, toys, and art!
DesignerCon Partnerships Contact
Jacob Patterson: jacob@designercon.com
