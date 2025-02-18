Emler Swim School Makes a Splash in Westfield, Indiana. Doors Officially Open on March 10; Grand Opening Celebration Scheduled for March 29
Emler Swim School is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Westfield, Indiana, expanding its commitment to water safety and swim education. The facility officially opens on March 10, 2025, with an all-day open house from 10 AM – 7 PM, welcoming families to tour the facility and learn more about Emler’s award-winning swim programs.
Westfield, IN, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emler Swim School, a trusted name in swim education for 50 years, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in the Greater Indianapolis area. This latest expansion underscores Emler’s dedication to providing a safe, fun, and nurturing environment for children to learn swimming. The Westfield facility will open its doors on March 10th, hosting an all-day open house event from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm.
"We are excited to bring our award-winning swim curriculum to more families in the Indianapolis area," said Amy Davis, General Manager of Emler Swim School Westfield. "Our mission has always been to ensure every child has the ability to swim and to foster a genuine love for the water in a safe and enjoyable setting. With our sister school, Stony Creek Swim Center, setting the foundation for us over three decades ago, we look forward to growing into another part of this vibrant area."
The new Westfield facility is designed with state-of-the-art amenities to provide the best possible learning environment for children. With safety as the utmost priority, Emler Swim School offers a commitment to teaching children essential self-rescue skills and emphasizing drowning prevention. The curriculum, crafted over decades of experience, is both fun and effective, ensuring that each child develops a strong foundation in swimming.
To celebrate the grand opening, Emler Swim School invites the community to join us for an official grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 29th, for an afternoon filled with exciting activities, including complimentary swim evaluations, facility tours, giveaways, and family-friendly entertainment. This event is a great opportunity for families to experience firsthand the exceptional quality of Emler’s programs and meet our dedicated team of instructors.
For more information about Emler Swim School in Westfield, Indiana, please visit emlerswimschool.com.
About Emler Swim School
Founded in 1975, Emler Swim School prioritizes creating a positive, fun, and safe environment for children to learn swimming. With a proven age-specific curriculum and dedicated team, Emler is committed to nurturing a love for the water while ensuring safety.
For more information on each location and job openings, visit emlerswimschool.com.
Carolyn Chynoweth
239-404-2808
www.emlerswimschool.com
