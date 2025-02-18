Emler Swim School Makes a Splash in Westfield, Indiana. Doors Officially Open on March 10; Grand Opening Celebration Scheduled for March 29

Emler Swim School is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Westfield, Indiana, expanding its commitment to water safety and swim education. The facility officially opens on March 10, 2025, with an all-day open house from 10 AM – 7 PM, welcoming families to tour the facility and learn more about Emler’s award-winning swim programs.