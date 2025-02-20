Rooster Tail Charters Launches New Charter Boat Company in Murrells Inlet, SC
Coleman Reich, a former Coastal Carolina Football Player and 2022 Graduate, brings his passion for fishing to the coastal waters of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
Myrtle Beach, SC, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coleman Reich, a former college athlete and avid fisherman, is excited to announce the launch of Rooster Tail Charters, a new charter boat company in Murrells Inlet, SC. This venture marks a significant step in Coleman's journey from the football field to the open waters, where he aims to provide exceptional fishing experiences for clients.
Growing up in Wallburg, NC, Coleman developed a deep love for fishing, starting with surf fishing trips alongside his grandfather. His passion for the sport was further fueled by small charter trips with his father, where they caught Spanish Mackerel, Flounder, and Trout. Despite his athletic career, which included a full scholarship to Coastal Carolina University where he played football from 2018 to 2022, Coleman's true calling was always the water.
After graduating in 2022, Coleman pursued his dream of becoming a captain. He earned his OUPV Captain's License in January 2023 and has since honed his skills as a Captain with Outlaw Fishing Charters in Murrells Inlet, working alongside other experienced captains. With a competitive spirit forged on the football field, Coleman is ready to bring that same drive to the water, ensuring top-notch fishing experiences for his clients.
Murrells Inlet, known for its rich fishing grounds and scenic beauty, is the perfect setting for Rooster Tail Charters. Coleman's background in sports and his recent experience in the fishing industry position his to offer unique and memorable fishing trips. Rooster Tail Charters is poised to become a leading choice for fishing enthusiasts in the area, combining Colemans passion for fishing with his commitment to excellence.
About Rooster Tail Charters LLC
Rooster Tail Charters will be a leading provider of premium charter boat services in and around Murrells Inlet, SC, offering 1/2 day, full day and scenic charters. The 23' Key West boat nicknamed the "Rooster" provides up to 6 anglers an expert fishing experience whether in-shore or near shore. They fish for Speckled Trout, Redfish, Sheepshead, Black Drum, Flounder, King Mackerel and Spanish Mackerel among others. Rooster Tail Charters is located on the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet, SC, behind the restaurant J. Peters Grill & Bar. Visit the company's Facebook and Instagram sites for up to date information. Bookings can be made via www.roostertailcharters.com or by calling 1-833-4-Rooster.
Growing up in Wallburg, NC, Coleman developed a deep love for fishing, starting with surf fishing trips alongside his grandfather. His passion for the sport was further fueled by small charter trips with his father, where they caught Spanish Mackerel, Flounder, and Trout. Despite his athletic career, which included a full scholarship to Coastal Carolina University where he played football from 2018 to 2022, Coleman's true calling was always the water.
After graduating in 2022, Coleman pursued his dream of becoming a captain. He earned his OUPV Captain's License in January 2023 and has since honed his skills as a Captain with Outlaw Fishing Charters in Murrells Inlet, working alongside other experienced captains. With a competitive spirit forged on the football field, Coleman is ready to bring that same drive to the water, ensuring top-notch fishing experiences for his clients.
Murrells Inlet, known for its rich fishing grounds and scenic beauty, is the perfect setting for Rooster Tail Charters. Coleman's background in sports and his recent experience in the fishing industry position his to offer unique and memorable fishing trips. Rooster Tail Charters is poised to become a leading choice for fishing enthusiasts in the area, combining Colemans passion for fishing with his commitment to excellence.
About Rooster Tail Charters LLC
Rooster Tail Charters will be a leading provider of premium charter boat services in and around Murrells Inlet, SC, offering 1/2 day, full day and scenic charters. The 23' Key West boat nicknamed the "Rooster" provides up to 6 anglers an expert fishing experience whether in-shore or near shore. They fish for Speckled Trout, Redfish, Sheepshead, Black Drum, Flounder, King Mackerel and Spanish Mackerel among others. Rooster Tail Charters is located on the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet, SC, behind the restaurant J. Peters Grill & Bar. Visit the company's Facebook and Instagram sites for up to date information. Bookings can be made via www.roostertailcharters.com or by calling 1-833-4-Rooster.
Contact
Rooster Tail Charters LLCContact
Coleman Reich
833-476-6783
www.roostertailcharters.com
Coleman Reich
833-476-6783
www.roostertailcharters.com
Multimedia
Categories