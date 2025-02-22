JEM Wellness Brands Presents: How to Get Heart Strong and Spring Break Ready in Milwaukee with Data & Scientific Assessments
Two-Day Event Will Provide Free Access to Body Comp Assessments and State-of-the-Art Core Strength Equipment to Improve Your Abs and Assets.
Milwaukee, WI, February 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JEM Wellness Brands announces that their Crunch Fitness locations across Milwaukee, in partnership with The ABS Company and Seca Tru, will host ABS & ASSETS: Heart Strong & Spring Break Ready on February 26-27, a two-day fitness event aimed at raising awareness about the connection between core strength and heart health while providing free access to state-of-the-art training equipment and body composition assessments.
As part of Heart Health Month, this event will offer free fitness demonstrations of The ABS Company’s advanced abdominal and glute training machines. Additionally, new members will have the opportunity to participate in the Crunch 1 Kickoff, a guided fitness introduction to jumpstart their health journey, and complimentary body composition scans with the seca TRU system, providing participants with a data-driven assessment of their body fat percentage, muscle mass, and overall health metrics.
Public Health and Community Impact
Recent data shows a surge in consumer interest in core and glute training, with over 10 billion online social searches in 2024 for exercises targeting “abs” and “glutes” as keywords. This trend underscores the growing demand for workouts that enhance strength, performance, and aesthetics, reinforcing the importance of events like ABS & ASSETS in providing expert guidance backed by science and cutting-edge fitness solutions.
In a recent study by Mintel, consumers cited weight management as their biggest concern and the motivation for losing/managing weight as:
· 57% To feel more confident in my appearance
· 57% To live longer
· 57% To avoid health risks associated with obesity
· 54% Fitting into my clothes
· 47% To increase my mobility
· 46% To be more accepting of my body
· 41% A health condition
· 34% To be more active with others
· 17% The concern of my family/friends
Additionally, according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, with physical activity playing a critical role in prevention. By integrating core strength training with heart health awareness, Crunch Fitness aims to provide the Milwaukee community with practical fitness solutions that contribute to long-term health benefits.
For consumers just looking to tone up for Spring Break, this event is the perfect way to kick off bikini and beach season planning – with the added benefit of feeling good about measured health and wellness goals.
Event Details
Dates: February 26-27, 2024
Location: Crunch Fitness Milwaukee Locations: Greenfield, Brookfield, and Waukesha
Open to: Members & Guests (Free Entry)
Key Features:
- Core Strength Training: Expert-led demos on The ABS Company’s latest fitness equipment.
- Body Composition Analysis: Sign up to get a Free scan with Seca Tru’s advanced technology to track progress.
- Crunch 1 Kickoff: A structured fitness orientation for new members.
- Community Engagement: Challenges, giveaways, and participation from local fitness instructors.
Media & Public Attendance
Local media outlets are encouraged to attend and cover the event, with opportunities for interviews with Crunch Fitness trainers, seca TRU and the ABS Company health professionals, and participants. This initiative aligns with ongoing public health efforts to promote fitness as a preventive measure against cardiovascular disease.
For press inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:
Jamie Eslinger
jamie.eslinger@jembrands.com
239-248-6460
Crunch Every Day and For Everyone
Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and offers a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program. Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of "No Judgments." Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together.
About JEM Wellness Brands
JEM Wellness Brands is a first-in-class health and wellness franchisee platform designed to do good by doing well. JEM’s portfolio of brands serve the community, team members, customers, and investors. As a Crunch Fitness Franchisee, JEM operates the #1 ranked gym brand in the fitness category and has 3 open locations in Milwaukee; including Greenfield, Brookfield, and Waukesha, with Hales Corners opening in April.
