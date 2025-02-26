Joint Venture Announced for $895 Million Woodlawn Central Mega-Project

Woodlawn Central, an $895M transformative development in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, announces a joint venture with Phillip Beckham III and Juan Saldana of P3 Markets for Phase One. Bowa Construction, led by Nosa Ehimwenman, joins as construction manager and community partner. The project, spearheaded by ACOG Ventures, prioritizes equitable growth, featuring a state-of-the-art hotel, restored Metra Head House, and 140 mixed-income housing units. Groundbreaking begins this year.