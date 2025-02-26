Joint Venture Announced for $895 Million Woodlawn Central Mega-Project
Woodlawn Central, an $895M transformative development in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, announces a joint venture with Phillip Beckham III and Juan Saldana of P3 Markets for Phase One. Bowa Construction, led by Nosa Ehimwenman, joins as construction manager and community partner. The project, spearheaded by ACOG Ventures, prioritizes equitable growth, featuring a state-of-the-art hotel, restored Metra Head House, and 140 mixed-income housing units. Groundbreaking begins this year.
This joint venture marks a monumental step forward in realizing the vision for Woodlawn Central—a community-focused development designed to create economic opportunities, preserve cultural integrity, and ensure sustainable growth in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
J. Byron Brazier, the project’s Lead Developer, has remained steadfast in his commitment to prioritizing the community throughout this process. “After many meetings and proposals, it was clear that the team of P3 Markets and Bowa embodies the best example of shared vision and respect for the community development initiative,” said J. Byron Brazier. “Phil, Juan, and Nosa have the right heart, mind, and experience to bring this massive vision to reality in a truly collaborative way.”
A Commitment to Self-Development and Equity
The project is being spearheaded by ACOG Ventures, the LLC entity of the Apostolic Church of God (ACOG), which decided to self-develop the project to ensure the community’s needs are prioritized. Dr. Byron T. Brazier, Senior Pastor of ACOG, emphasized the importance of resisting displacement through gentrification and creating sustainable development for the residents of Woodlawn.
“After many disappointing conversations with traditional investors and developers, we are more committed than ever to ensuring that the church’s efforts focus on the sustainability of the church and the stability of the community,” stated Dr. Brazier. “We refuse to support displacement in any form and remain unwavering in our mission to preserve and empower the people of Woodlawn.”
Since its announcement in late 2021, Woodlawn Central has been a beacon of hope for equitable development in the Black community. With J. Byron Brazier at the helm, the project is poised to demonstrate a new paradigm for community-led urban development, driven by collaboration, transparency, and a profound respect for cultural heritage.
Quotes from Joint Venture Partners
Phillip Beckham III, Co-Founder of P3 Markets, shared his enthusiasm: "P3 Markets thrives on Public Private Partnerships and this catalytic project in the Historic Woodlawn neighborhood aligns with our mission as an Equitable Transit Oriented Development (ETOD) developer as well. We are humbled and honored to be a part of this historic development and to have such great partners to build with.”
Nosa Ehimwenman, CEO of Bowa Construction, stated: “I founded my business less than a mile from this development, as the business has grown our roots have remained in the South Side, where our main office is based. Being part of this community’s growth has been incredible, and it’s an honor to contribute to another impactful project that fuels economic progress.”
About the Partners
J. Byron Brazier: As the Lead Developer, Brazier has championed the Woodlawn Central vision from its inception, ensuring it aligns with the community’s long-term Interests.
P3 Markets: Led by Phillip Beckham III and Juan Saldana, P3 Markets is a mission-driven development firm specializing in community-focused projects that drive equitable economic growth.
Bowa Construction: BOWA is a premier general contractor and construction manager based of Chicago. Known for breaking barriers and achieving industry “firsts” on major construction projects, like the 43 story high-rise, The Row, is Fulton Market. BOWA has solidified its reputation as a leader in the field. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, they continue to deliver high-quality projects while prioritizing a community-first approach.
What’s Next for Woodlawn Central
Phase One of Woodlawn Central will break ground later this year, laying the foundation for a development that will transform 63rd and Dorchester into a vibrant hub for mixed-use living, commerce, and community gathering.
Woodlawn Central Development Partners Close Up
Left to Right - J.Byron Brazier (Woodlawn Central), Phillip Beckham III (P3 Markets), Nora Ehimwenman (Bowa Constriction) Photo Credits: Joshua Taylor
Woodlawn Central Development Partners Walking
Left to Right - J. Byron Brazier (Woodlawn Central), Phillip Beckham III (P3 Markets), Nosa Ehimwenman (Bowa Constriction) Photo Credits: Joshua Taylor