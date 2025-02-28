Local Author and Herizon Music Founder Thea Wood Named Finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards
Michigan author, Herizon Music Founder, and Childress Ink Client, Thea Wood, is named a finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards.
Grand Rapids, MI, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Founded by Wood, Herizon Music: The Newsletter & Podcast, is a Finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards.
The awards recognize the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place for all, while inspiring other women to do the same.
Presented by Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favorite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, the Women Changing the World Awards celebrate and recognize women achieving outstanding success in areas of sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and innovation. “These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody,” says Dr. Trent.
Herizon Music advocates for gender equity in music, spotlighting trailblazers, rising stars, and the issues that affect them. “This work is important because women in the arts earn $20K less than men; female musicians face 'aging out' of success by age 30; and three in five women in music experience sexual harassment, but most go unreported for fear of professional retaliation,” says Wood. Herizon Music strives to incite change by reporting these issues and women’s stories.
Wood is committed to making an impact through her work. Her vision for the future includes introducing VR live music technology for indie and local artists, to help them connect with an international audience and make a living wage.
It can be challenging to create change in the world, and Wood gives this advice for others thinking about following their calling to make a difference: “Collaboration beats competition. Think of ways to bridge your products, services, and expertise with other experts or organizations, for mutual benefit.”
Wood is also a Women In Journalism and Media Award finalist, with over thirty years experience in print, online, and VR journalism, including content programming. In 2023, The Recording Academy accepted Wood as a professional member. Recently, Feedspot ranked Herizon Music’s podcast #15 of its list, “Top 45 Women In Music Podcasts for 2025.” Wood’s debut book releases Spring 2026 with Fox Chapel Publishing: First Ladies of Music: A Rockin’ Activity & Coloring Book.
The winners of the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards will be announced at the Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards at Park Hyatt, River Thames, London, United Kingdom on 3 April 2025. See the complete list of finalists at wcwawards.com/finalists.
About:
Women Changing the World Awards & Global Summit: Champions women entrepreneurs. For more information, visit wcwawards.com.
Herizon Music: Herizon Music advocates for gender equity in music. Learn more and contact Thea Wood directly through her website, HerizonMusic.com.
Childress Ink: Publishing product development, championing authors to become their best PR reps. Founded by award-winning editor and author, Kim Childress.
