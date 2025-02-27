Trump-Era Administration Drug Development & Outsourcing Impact Report
How Tariffs and RFK Jr.’s HHS Appointment May Shift Drug Development & Outsourcing
Menlo Park, CA, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), the leading strategic consulting and market research firm to the CRO, CDMO and biopharmaceutical services industries, is pleased to announce the launch of its new 2025 syndicated report, Trump-Era Administration Drug Development & Outsourcing Impact Report.
“President Trump has made it clear that tariffs and trade policy changes are inevitable. Biopharma companies are adjusting their drug development strategies and outsourcing behaviors as well as making billion-dollar investments in new domestic manufacturing capabilities to prepare for these changes,” said Jon Meyer, Managing Member, Life Science Strategy Group. "Our research details these changes and identifies a significant gap within biopharma companies that global CROs including IQVIA, ICON, Parexel, PPD/Thermo Fisher, Fortrea and Syneos Health, MedPace, and Worldwide as well as CDMOs including Patheon, Catalent, WuXi, and Eurofins can address with the right information, capabilities and understanding.”
This research report presents insights from 200 US and EU biopharmaceutical professionals and examines the impact of Trump-era tariffs, trade relations, and RFK Jr.'s appointment as HHS Secretary on drug development and manufacturing strategies, including phase of development, budget considerations, and outsourcing expenditures with CROs and CDMOs. Additionally, LSSG investigates preferences for domestic versus international CROs and CDMOs, as well as the types of vendors—such as small and mid-sized versus large/global—that sponsors are most likely to engage. The report also assesses which providers are best positioned to navigate Trump-era policies and appointments and details the information needs and support CROs and CDMOs can deliver. Lastly, LSSG collects respondents’ views on how RFK Jr.'s appointment may affect the NIH budget and public health.
To learn more or to download report sample pages, visit www.lifesciencestrategy.com/publications.
About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and drug discovery.
