Women Business Resource Community Officially Launches Global Movement to Empower Women Entrepreneurs
WBRC officially launches, delivering executive-level coaching, premium resources, and a supportive community to women entrepreneurs. Founded by Karen Kleinwort, WBRC provides transformative tools once reserved for the elite, uniting women worldwide to level the playing field and spark lasting success.
Midland, MI, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Get Savvy today announces the official launch of the Women Business Resource Community (WBRC), a platform designed to connect small women-owned businesses with coaching, networking, and premium support tools traditionally reserved for larger enterprises. WBRC strives to address women entrepreneurs' challenges in today's competitive marketplace by providing personalized resources and fostering a collaborative environment.
"We believe every woman business owner deserves the same high-caliber support that has long been out of reach," said Karen Kleinwort, Founder of Get Savvy and leader of WBRC. "Our mission is to create an inclusive space where women can connect, learn, and grow together. By opening up resources once reserved for an elite few, we aim to level the playing field."
WBRC offers benefits such as personalized coaching sessions, a growing library of professional resources, and daily insights featuring actionable strategies. Community groups within WBRC encourage members to network, spark collaborative growth, and address the sense of isolation that many business owners encounter. Additionally, members receive access to exclusive training, workshops, and bonus resources intended to support sustainable success.
"We are redefining what it means to be a woman-owned business by combining collaboration with education," Kleinwort added. "Our goal is to equip our members with effective tools while supporting a larger movement toward lasting change."
The launch of WBRC addresses the need of many women-owned businesses are looking to overcome common barriers. Women interested in learning more about WBRC can learn more on their website https://getbizsavvy.com.
Contact
Women's Business Resource Community | Get SavvyContact
Karen Kleinwort
989-941-1169
https://getbizsavvy.com
